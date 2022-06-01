Latest News Editor's Choice


Headmaster kills self

by Staff reporter
The Headmaster of Tennyson Hlabangana High school in Bulawayo reportedly committed suicide after saying that he had "failed the school system and the school system had failed him".

The late Mr Lwelizwe Edson Bhebhe (42) of Lobengula Extension suburb was on Monday night found lying lifeless on the ground with a rope around his neck at his brother's house in Magwegwe.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said they were investigating the case.

"Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of sudden death by hanging which occurred in Magwegwe suburb, Bulawayo on the 30th of May; the deceased is Lwelizwe Edson Bhebhe, a male adult aged 42 years of Lobengula extension who is a headmaster at Tennyson Hlabangana High school," said Inspector Ncube.

It seems the rope, Mr Bhebhe used to hang himself, snapped as the piece that was tied to the roof had a suicide note on it.

"The now deceased visited his brother in Magwegwe on the 28th of May 2022 and could not find anyone at the house but he stayed. On the 30th of May 2022 at around 1900hrs, the brother of the now deceased came back home and found the deceased's body lying on the ground with a rope around his neck. Another piece of the rope was tied on the roof truss.

"The deceased left a suicide note that stated that he has failed the school system and the system has failed him. The informant made a report at ZRP Magwegwe and the body was conveyed to the mortuary," said Inspector Ncube.

He urged members of the public to share their problems with others or to approach local counsellors, church leaders and other relevant personnel in order to avoid such cases because committing suicide is not a solution to any problem.

Source - The Chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days