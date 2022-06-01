Latest News Editor's Choice


Highlanders find coach

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago
HIGHLANDERS said they have identified the best candidate to fill the vacant post of head coach before Sunday's Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Harare City at Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso dismissed Mandla Mpofu as head coach together with his assistant Bekithemba Ndlovu and goalkeepers' coach Julius Ndlovu two weeks ago citing poor results, which have seen the team struggling to disentangle itself from the tail end of the league table.

They are on 17 points, just two points above the relegation zone after 16 rounds of matches.

Their performance has been unconvincing from the beginning of the season as their strikers have been misfiring and the defence has been allowing silly goals.

The Bosso leadership insisted yesterday that all is well in their camp amid fears that the club is racing against time to appoint a substantive head coach before the Sunday game against Harare City.

Club chief executive officer Ronald Moyo dismissed allegations that the club had sacked Mpofu without a contingency plan hence the delay in appointing his successor.

Moyo said there is nothing amiss with their delay in making an appointment as they elected to do their business quietly.

He said they have found the man for the top job and he will be unveiled before Sunday's game.

New goalkeepers' coach Daniel Khumalo will be unveiled together with the new head coach.

"I am glad to announce that we have finished the process of selecting the head coach from the list of candidates we had. The new coach be unveiled before the Sunday match," said Moyo.

He declined to reveal whether the new coach is a local or foreigner.

Assistant coach Joel Luphahla had been thrust into the hot seat on a caretaker basis but cannot be appointed head coach as he does not have the required Caf A licence.

Luphahla only took charge of their goalless draw against ZPC Kariba last Saturday and Zifa made it clear that he will not be allowed to sit on the bench on Sunday as his waiver to head the Bosso technical staff from the bench was only for one match.

Moyo also announced that Nozibelo Maphosa had been appointed as the club's new communications and marketing officer.

Maphosa fills the vacancy left by Moyo's elevation to chief executive officer.

"About a month ago, we placed an advert looking for someone to fill this post. We went through the process and I am glad to announce that she emerged as the top candidate. She is not new in the media industry as she was once an intern at Zimpapers," said Moyo.

Maphosa has been tasked to develop an integral communication plan for internal and external communication as well as organise fundraising activities and brand promotions.

She will also monitor the overall image of the institution as well as evaluate, create and update communication materials, co-ordinate and facilitate ongoing internal and external public relations and communication activities.

Source - The Chronicle

