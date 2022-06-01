Iyasa release Babizeni Bonke

News / National

by Staff reporter

Multi-award-winning dance troupe Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts (Iyasa) will today release their much-anticipated song Babizeni Bonke whose music video was shot in the high-density suburbs of Bulawayo.Iyasa last released a studio project in 2014 when they produced an album Afrika Alive that featured the popular and much-loved song S'jaiva Sibancane.The music video for their new single, Babizeni Bonke was shot early last month in Mzilikazi, Makokoba and Barbourfields suburbs by Bulawayo-based production house Keaitse Films.The song was written by Iyasa director Nkululeko Innocent Dube and was produced by Zimbabwean music producer Oskid, who has worked with Winky D, Killer T and Rocki.Babizeni Bonke will be played this morning on Khulumani FM by Phil on the Breakfast Jam Toast, while the music video is set to be released on the Iyasa YouTube channel at 9.45AM.The release of the song that invites masses to Bulawayo comes a day after the city celebrated 128 years of existence, a celebration that came following the culture week, which celebrated cultural diversity across the world.Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz yesterday, Iyasa director Dube said the song is a call to people to come and witness the beauty of the cosmopolitan and metropolitan city of Bulawayo."The song is a fusion of Afro and retro sound from the street vibes of Africa, the strong reflection on the beauty and memories of growing up in Africa," said Dube."The song is a vibrant invitation to all the people regardless of colour, race or creed to the exciting culture of the city that nurtured us Bulawayo, the rest of Zimbabwe and Africa at large."Dube said after its radio debut on Khulumani FM today, Babizeni Bonke is set to be taken to various radio stations across the countryIyasa is Zimbabwe's multi-award winning performing arts school for youths established in 2001 to support and promote the interests of young musicians, dancers, actors and poets.Iyasa rose to fame with the rendition of Solomon Skuza's hit song Banolila where they featured Chase Skuza.In the past, they have showcased their art internationally in countries like Austria, Germany, Czech Republic, France, Slovakia, Japan, Taiwan, Liechtenstein, Serbia and Poland.The reputable school of arts is also working on a school film project through the schools' programme "Isiphiwo Sami Talent Search" where they have partnered with Afri-Art and CTD to search for young talent in schools.