Kuda Mahachi spotted in Cowdray Park

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago | Views
A DAY before his two hired doctors physically examined his scalded son at Mpilo Central Hospital on Thursday morning thanks to a court order secured by his lawyers, Warriors and Supersport midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi was spotted in Bulawayo's high-density suburb of Cowdray Park doing his errands at TM Pick and Pay.

The footie star, who owns a house in the high density suburb, usually took selfies with residents whenever he was in the hood, but this time he was in a no nonsense mood as he shied away from members of the public.

He also refused to open up.

Fondly known as Nkembe, Mahachi who was expected to be present during his son's medical check-up, was reportedly nowhere to be seen.

The doctors were accompanied by Mahachi's lawyer, Nkosiyabo Sibanda of Tanaka Law Chambers.

Sibanda refused to comment about the doctors' preliminary findings.

The doctors also refused.

"It is now a court matter. I cannot comment anymore. Sorry," he said.

The doctors' examination of Mahachi's four-year-old son lasted about ten minutes.

Maritha Ndlovu, the mother of the minor, confirmed that doctors hired by her ex-husband examined her son.

"They were here and they were checking his injuries. They didn't say anything. They just looked at him and took notes," said Ndlovu.

Mahachi is alleged to have deliberately scalded his son with boiling water resulting in him suffering  third degree burns in South Africa. He is also accused of denying his child immediate medical care and  smuggling him to Zimbabwe using a malayitsha.

The ex-Bantu Rovers and Highlanders midfield dynamo was suspended by South African club SuperSport over allegations of abusing his four-year-old son.

The Pretoria-based outfit recently confirmed that they had been made aware of "serious" allegations against Mahachi.

In a statement, SuperSport United said the 28-year-old has now been suspended by the DStv Premiership club to attend to his family and the allegations.

Mahachi has only made eight appearances for SuperSport in the league this season, with his last game coming in the 2-1 defeat to Maritzburg in February.

The Zimbabwe international winger is being accused by his ex-wife of pouring hot water on his son Diego causing third-degree burns.

The burns resulted in part of the minor's right foot being amputated.

The Mzilikazi-bred footballer engaged his lawyers in an attempt to try and prove his innocence after allegations that he scalded his four-year-old son with boiling water.

It is alleged that Mahachi, who has vehemently denied the allegations to this reporter, together with his wife (Rose Tatenda Mahachi) burnt the minor and kept it a secret before they reportedly smuggled him to Zimbabwe using a pirate cross-border taxi without telling the mother.

Through phone calls made by the player to this reporter while he was still in South Africa, Mahachi insisted his son left South Africa unhurt.

As if that was not enough, courtesy of WhatsApp audios that are in possession of B-Metro and were sent by the player, Rose is overheard interviewing the minor who goes on to claim that Ndlovu was in the habit of abusing him.

Source - B-Metro

