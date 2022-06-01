Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Plumtree to hold the longest 'nqolacade' ever seen

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago | Views
THE Vaka community in Plumtree aims to be included in the Guinness Book of Records when they hold the longest scotch cart convoy - "nqolacade" - which they have termed ‘The Long Ride for Development' to raise the funds for Vaka Primary School.

"Nqolacade" is inspired by the term "motorcade" which is a procession of motor vehicles, typically carrying and escorting a prominent person.

The event was supposed to be on the 1st of June but the organisers failed to get police clearance and the event has been postponed until further notice.

The community is calling on all scotch carts from Vaka and surrounding villages to be part of this historic moment.

The event will begin at Vaka Primary School to Plumtree town via Nxele then go back to the school via Kongekhaya.
The aim of the event is to raise the funds for the construction of the teacher's cottages as the current houses are now old.

"Our aim is to raise funds to build cottages for our teachers, we have pledged the little we had as a community but we still need more, we have the builders in the community to do the construction for us, so that is the aim of nqolacade event, to raise funds," said the event organiser, Lethukuthula Ndlovu.

The event will be the first of its kind to bring forth the other use of scotch carts since the scotch carts are well known only for transporting luggage in Plumtree.

For more information the programme organiser can be contacted on 0772857241.

Source - B-Metro
More on: #Plumtree, #Nqola, #Cade

Comments


Must Read

Malema to release Ramaphosa burglary video 'if all goes well'

11 mins ago | 27 Views

'Chamisa lacks Tsvangirai's courage'

38 mins ago | 200 Views

Mnangagwa agonises over murders, armed robberies

39 mins ago | 95 Views

Tendai Biti clarifies age of consent ruling

39 mins ago | 138 Views

Potraz promoting online content in local languages

39 mins ago | 16 Views

Uproar over Zimsec US$ exam fees

40 mins ago | 106 Views

Chief Mathe's heir found 7 years later

40 mins ago | 163 Views

BCC rakes in US$4,1m from plans

40 mins ago | 61 Views

Bosso keep fans guessing

41 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe ready for monkeypox

41 mins ago | 39 Views

Harare suspends Pomona deal

41 mins ago | 82 Views

NetOne cashier in $150m scam

41 mins ago | 31 Views

'Zimbabwe govt has failed us'

42 mins ago | 51 Views

Trial of Tsitsi Dangarembgwa resumes

42 mins ago | 29 Views

Toe selling joke to amputee leads to violence

42 mins ago | 105 Views

Binga Chief escapes 'lightning attack'

43 mins ago | 84 Views

Ex Zimpapers intern gets top Bosso post

43 mins ago | 22 Views

Kuda Mahachi evades journalists

43 mins ago | 48 Views

Congregant steals pastor's bicycle

43 mins ago | 23 Views

Kuda Mahachi spotted in Cowdray Park

45 mins ago | 62 Views

Ulunyoka: a harmful violation of spouse's rights

45 mins ago | 45 Views

Iyasa release Babizeni Bonke

46 mins ago | 13 Views

Highlanders find coach

46 mins ago | 55 Views

Headmaster kills self

47 mins ago | 91 Views

5 Zimbabweans killed, 56 injured in SA accident

47 mins ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa sounds death knell on armed robbers and ritual murderers

47 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia ties to be cemented, says Mnangagwa

48 mins ago | 36 Views

ZEC removes 32 010 from roll

48 mins ago | 16 Views

Zanu-PF introduces Cell Day

48 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwean citizens warn economic saboteurs

48 mins ago | 25 Views

Nyaradzo expatriates wrong body to the US

12 hrs ago | 2460 Views

Ramaphos accused of kidnapping and bribery

13 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Food security headache hits Mnangagwa government

15 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Mnangagwa fires Karoro

15 hrs ago | 3228 Views

BREAKING: 9 Mthwakazi activists given community service

15 hrs ago | 1291 Views

NetOne employee arrested for stealing $150 000 000

17 hrs ago | 2363 Views

Government forces Bulawayo schools to pay $7 000 each for celebration party

17 hrs ago | 2495 Views

'I slept with mermaids and dead women' Bulawayo Prophet Jay Israel says

18 hrs ago | 3205 Views

Harare residents petition City Council to cancel the Pomona waste deal

21 hrs ago | 1444 Views

AUDIO: Drama as Tatelicious accusses Minister TinMac of bedding socialites

21 hrs ago | 5207 Views

Zimbabwe abandons debt relief initiative

23 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Double interment open for other relationships, says BCC

23 hrs ago | 484 Views

Inflationary pressures choke Zimbabwe industry

23 hrs ago | 1044 Views

European Investment Bank warms up to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2306 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days