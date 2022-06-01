Congregant steals pastor's bicycle

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 23-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo appeared in court for stealing a bicycle worth $20 800 from a pastor after an all-night prayer.The accused, Scotch Nyathi stole a bicycle from Jealous Mavhunga.He was denied bail as he failed to provide his address. He was remanded in custody to 14 June by Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa.The accused and Mavhunga are not related, the accused used to seek divine assistance from the victim's church on several occasions.Allegations against the perpetrator are that sometime in April 2020, at around 8pm, the accused attended an all-night prayer service near West Park Cemetery along Falls Road in North End.The following day at 8am after the service, the accused borrowed Mavhunga's Skyland bicycle and said he wanted to go and buy some goods from a nearby shop and promised to bring it.Nyathi did not return as promised, and Mavhunga waited for some days for him to turn up with his bicycle but to no avail.Mavhunga then advised his friend and church congregate Zibuse Moyo, who knew Nyathi, that his bicycle had been stolen after the church service and the accused was nowhere to be found.On 29 May 2022, at around 5pm along 6th Avenue, Moyo spotted the accused and advised the police officers who were nearby who arrested him and informed Mavhunga before they took him to Bulawayo Central Police station.