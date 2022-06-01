Latest News Editor's Choice


Kuda Mahachi evades journalists

by Staff reporter
38 mins ago | Views
WITH bated breath, Zimbabweans are waiting for Kudakwashe Mahachi to appear in public, to face the media and to have his day in court as he responds to allegations that he deliberately scalded his four-year-old son with boiling water.

Mahachi was last seen in a since deleted video on Asakhane Facebook live.

Since then, he has been playing hide and seek with journalists and the public.

He has returned to Zimbabwe and gone into hiding and is reported to be traveling in different cars with tinted windows whenever he is on the move. He visited his son at Mpilo Central Hospital on 30 May in the boot of a Honda Fit.

Unlike other visitors who see patients during the day, Mahachi visited his son in the evening to avoid being spotted by journalists.

On Thursday, the footballer was supposed to visit his son in the company of his lawyer and doctors who were hired to examine his son. He did not turn up after learning that journalists were at the hospital waiting for him.

While his lawyer and doctors had their pictures taken, Mahachi gave it a miss as he is alleged to have sneaked away after being tipped off.
Mahachi's lawyer, Nkosiyabo Sibanda of Tanaka Law Chambers, refused to comment.

The medical check-up was supposed to have taken place on Wednesday at 3PM but it was postponed to Thursday for reasons unknown — although there is a strong belief that the examination was moved after Mahachi's team found out that journalists were waiting for him.

According to a reliable source, Mahachi's team had requested to do the examination at a time when the hospital had little human traffic.

On Wednesday, Mahachi was spotted in Cowdray Park suburb, where he has a house. He was seen at TM Pick n Pay. The usually open and friendly Warriors' winger was in a no-nonsense mood as he refused to take pictures with his fans. He quickly left the shop.

Mahachi was suspended by his club Supersport United and has returned to Zimbabwe to defend his name and to see his son, his lawyer says. But he has avoided being seen as he fears reprisals.

Source - B-Metro

