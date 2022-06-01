Ex Zimpapers intern gets top Bosso post

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Sunday News intern Nozibelo Maphosa has been appointed Highlanders' spokesperson.Maphosa takes over from Ronald Moyo, who was elevated to the position of chief executive officer which fell vacant after the club parted ways with Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube.Following the development, Bosso became the sixth football institution in the country to appoint a woman into a key leadership position.On Sunday, the Bulawayo football giants will do duty against Harare City at Barbourfields Stadium.Second placed-Dynamos have a date with struggling CAPS United at National Sports Stadium.Log leaders Chicken Inn will make the long trip to Lowveld for their game against Triangle at Gibbo Stadium.Yadah will entertain Bulawayo Chiefs at National Sports Stadium.Herentals will do duty against ZPC Kariba while Bulawayo City fight it out against Black Rhinos at Barbourfields Stadium.Former champions FC Platinum will fight it out against Craneborne Bullets. Whawha will play host to Ngezi Platinum Stars at Gweru's Ascot Stadium.Meanwhile, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) 2021/2022 season will take another break after Matchday 17.The campaign will break for two weeks from 5 June and the action will resume on 25 June.This is the second time this season that the League has gone into a break after a two-month pause to allow the Warriors to participate in the Afcon 2021.In a statement PSL said: "This serves to advise that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League will take a two-week break after the conclusion of Matchday 17 fixtures scheduled for 3-5 June 2022. PSL matches will resume on Saturday 25 June 2022. We advise clubs to liaise with stadium owners to ensure that all the necessary stadium maintenance work is done during this period."