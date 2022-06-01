Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex Zimpapers intern gets top Bosso post

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago | Views
FORMER Sunday News intern Nozibelo Maphosa has been appointed Highlanders' spokesperson.

Maphosa takes over from Ronald Moyo, who was elevated to the position of chief executive officer which fell vacant after the club parted ways with Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube.

Following the development, Bosso became the sixth football institution in the country to appoint a woman into a key leadership position.

On Sunday, the Bulawayo football giants will do duty against Harare City at Barbourfields Stadium.

Second placed-Dynamos have a date with struggling CAPS United at National Sports Stadium.

Log leaders Chicken Inn will make the long trip to Lowveld for their game against Triangle at Gibbo Stadium.

Yadah will entertain Bulawayo Chiefs at National Sports Stadium.

Herentals will do duty against ZPC Kariba while Bulawayo City fight it out against Black Rhinos at Barbourfields Stadium.

Former champions FC Platinum will fight it out against Craneborne Bullets. Whawha will play host to Ngezi Platinum Stars at Gweru's Ascot Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) 2021/2022 season will take another break after Matchday 17.

The campaign will break for two weeks from 5 June and the action will resume on 25 June.

This is the second time this season that the League has gone into a break after a two-month pause to allow the Warriors to participate in the Afcon 2021.

In a statement PSL said: "This serves to advise that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League will take a two-week break after the conclusion of Matchday 17 fixtures scheduled for 3-5 June 2022. PSL matches will resume on Saturday 25 June 2022. We advise clubs to liaise with stadium owners to ensure that all the necessary stadium maintenance work is done during this period."



Source - B-Metro

Comments


Must Read

Malema to release Ramaphosa burglary video 'if all goes well'

10 mins ago | 22 Views

'Chamisa lacks Tsvangirai's courage'

37 mins ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa agonises over murders, armed robberies

38 mins ago | 92 Views

Tendai Biti clarifies age of consent ruling

38 mins ago | 135 Views

Potraz promoting online content in local languages

38 mins ago | 16 Views

Uproar over Zimsec US$ exam fees

39 mins ago | 101 Views

Chief Mathe's heir found 7 years later

39 mins ago | 156 Views

BCC rakes in US$4,1m from plans

39 mins ago | 60 Views

Bosso keep fans guessing

40 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe ready for monkeypox

40 mins ago | 38 Views

Harare suspends Pomona deal

40 mins ago | 80 Views

NetOne cashier in $150m scam

40 mins ago | 31 Views

'Zimbabwe govt has failed us'

41 mins ago | 50 Views

Trial of Tsitsi Dangarembgwa resumes

41 mins ago | 29 Views

Toe selling joke to amputee leads to violence

41 mins ago | 102 Views

Binga Chief escapes 'lightning attack'

42 mins ago | 83 Views

Kuda Mahachi evades journalists

42 mins ago | 47 Views

Congregant steals pastor's bicycle

43 mins ago | 23 Views

Plumtree to hold the longest 'nqolacade' ever seen

43 mins ago | 60 Views

Kuda Mahachi spotted in Cowdray Park

44 mins ago | 61 Views

Ulunyoka: a harmful violation of spouse's rights

44 mins ago | 43 Views

Iyasa release Babizeni Bonke

45 mins ago | 13 Views

Highlanders find coach

45 mins ago | 55 Views

Headmaster kills self

46 mins ago | 89 Views

5 Zimbabweans killed, 56 injured in SA accident

46 mins ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa sounds death knell on armed robbers and ritual murderers

46 mins ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia ties to be cemented, says Mnangagwa

47 mins ago | 35 Views

ZEC removes 32 010 from roll

47 mins ago | 16 Views

Zanu-PF introduces Cell Day

47 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwean citizens warn economic saboteurs

48 mins ago | 25 Views

Nyaradzo expatriates wrong body to the US

12 hrs ago | 2458 Views

Ramaphos accused of kidnapping and bribery

13 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Food security headache hits Mnangagwa government

15 hrs ago | 2066 Views

Mnangagwa fires Karoro

15 hrs ago | 3226 Views

BREAKING: 9 Mthwakazi activists given community service

15 hrs ago | 1291 Views

NetOne employee arrested for stealing $150 000 000

17 hrs ago | 2363 Views

Government forces Bulawayo schools to pay $7 000 each for celebration party

17 hrs ago | 2495 Views

'I slept with mermaids and dead women' Bulawayo Prophet Jay Israel says

18 hrs ago | 3204 Views

Harare residents petition City Council to cancel the Pomona waste deal

21 hrs ago | 1444 Views

AUDIO: Drama as Tatelicious accusses Minister TinMac of bedding socialites

21 hrs ago | 5202 Views

Zimbabwe abandons debt relief initiative

23 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Double interment open for other relationships, says BCC

23 hrs ago | 484 Views

Inflationary pressures choke Zimbabwe industry

23 hrs ago | 1044 Views

European Investment Bank warms up to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2306 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days