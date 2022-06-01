Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso keep fans guessing

by Staff reporter
41 mins ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS have continued to keep the identity of their new coach under wraps, saying the man to steer their ship will be unveiled between today and tomorrow before their home Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Harare City at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

However, a source said none of the coaches that have been in the news of late were selected, with indications pointing to an unknown Portuguese national taking over reins.

"I don't know his name, but I am told he is a Portuguese national, not any of the coaches that have been written about. He is probably landing in the country tomorrow (today)," the source said.

Assistant coach Joel Luphahla, cleared to take charge of last week's game against ZPC Kariba in Nyamhunga, hosted the technical team's pre-match Press conference yesterday flanked by captains Nqobizitha Masuku and Peter Muduhwa.

Chief executive Ronald Moyo yesterday confirmed that the new coach would be made public either today or Saturday.

"I would like to thank the club leadership for doing their business quietly during the time when we were looking for the coach," he said.

"I am glad that we have completed the process of going through the applications. We have settled for a candidate, the coach, who will be unveiled before the Sunday match. That might be tomorrow or Saturday."

Other coaches reportedly interested in the Highlanders' job are former coaches Pieter de Jongh, who hails from Netherlands, Egyptian Mohamed Fathi, Zambian Kelvin Kaindu and Mexican Javier Martinez Espinosa.

Former coach Mark Harrison, who is based in Kenya, and South Africa-based Serbian national Heric Vladislav also confirmed their interest in the Bosso hot seat.

Harrison only spent two months at Highlanders at the beginning of 2020 before flying back home in a huff when the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard and all sporting activities were banned.

His former assistant Mandla Mpofu was fired two weeks ago for poor results.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Bosso, #Fans, #Guessing

Comments


Must Read

Malema to release Ramaphosa burglary video 'if all goes well'

11 mins ago | 27 Views

'Chamisa lacks Tsvangirai's courage'

38 mins ago | 200 Views

Mnangagwa agonises over murders, armed robberies

39 mins ago | 95 Views

Tendai Biti clarifies age of consent ruling

39 mins ago | 138 Views

Potraz promoting online content in local languages

39 mins ago | 16 Views

Uproar over Zimsec US$ exam fees

40 mins ago | 106 Views

Chief Mathe's heir found 7 years later

40 mins ago | 163 Views

BCC rakes in US$4,1m from plans

40 mins ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe ready for monkeypox

41 mins ago | 39 Views

Harare suspends Pomona deal

41 mins ago | 82 Views

NetOne cashier in $150m scam

41 mins ago | 31 Views

'Zimbabwe govt has failed us'

42 mins ago | 51 Views

Trial of Tsitsi Dangarembgwa resumes

42 mins ago | 29 Views

Toe selling joke to amputee leads to violence

42 mins ago | 105 Views

Binga Chief escapes 'lightning attack'

43 mins ago | 84 Views

Ex Zimpapers intern gets top Bosso post

43 mins ago | 22 Views

Kuda Mahachi evades journalists

43 mins ago | 48 Views

Congregant steals pastor's bicycle

43 mins ago | 23 Views

Plumtree to hold the longest 'nqolacade' ever seen

44 mins ago | 61 Views

Kuda Mahachi spotted in Cowdray Park

45 mins ago | 62 Views

Ulunyoka: a harmful violation of spouse's rights

45 mins ago | 45 Views

Iyasa release Babizeni Bonke

46 mins ago | 13 Views

Highlanders find coach

46 mins ago | 55 Views

Headmaster kills self

47 mins ago | 91 Views

5 Zimbabweans killed, 56 injured in SA accident

47 mins ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa sounds death knell on armed robbers and ritual murderers

47 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia ties to be cemented, says Mnangagwa

48 mins ago | 36 Views

ZEC removes 32 010 from roll

48 mins ago | 16 Views

Zanu-PF introduces Cell Day

48 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwean citizens warn economic saboteurs

48 mins ago | 25 Views

Nyaradzo expatriates wrong body to the US

12 hrs ago | 2460 Views

Ramaphos accused of kidnapping and bribery

13 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Food security headache hits Mnangagwa government

15 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Mnangagwa fires Karoro

15 hrs ago | 3228 Views

BREAKING: 9 Mthwakazi activists given community service

15 hrs ago | 1291 Views

NetOne employee arrested for stealing $150 000 000

17 hrs ago | 2363 Views

Government forces Bulawayo schools to pay $7 000 each for celebration party

17 hrs ago | 2495 Views

'I slept with mermaids and dead women' Bulawayo Prophet Jay Israel says

18 hrs ago | 3205 Views

Harare residents petition City Council to cancel the Pomona waste deal

21 hrs ago | 1444 Views

AUDIO: Drama as Tatelicious accusses Minister TinMac of bedding socialites

21 hrs ago | 5207 Views

Zimbabwe abandons debt relief initiative

23 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Double interment open for other relationships, says BCC

23 hrs ago | 484 Views

Inflationary pressures choke Zimbabwe industry

23 hrs ago | 1044 Views

European Investment Bank warms up to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2306 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days