BCC rakes in US$4,1m from plans

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO City Council has raked in over US$4,1 million after approving 195 building plans.BCC minutes for April state that the council director of Housing and Community Services Dictor Khumalo revealed that: "A total of 195 building plans with a value of US$4 178 654,27 were approved in April, constituting a decrease of 31,82% compared to the previous month's figure.A total of 249 building plans with a value of US$3 810 421 were submitted in April, a decrease of 22,19% compared to the March figure," the report read."A total of 3 915 inspections were carried out in April constituting an increase of 83,63% as compared to the previous month's total. Building inspectors still faced transport challenges, which the section alleviated by sourcing council vehicles to supplement locomotion for the officers.On the other hand, the process of clearing the building plan filing backlog continued at head office and various housing offices," the minutes read.The city council also issued some properties with certificates of occupation."In terms of the model building by-laws (1977), Chapter 2, sections 44 and 46, no new building should be occupied without an occupation certificate issued by the local authority. As such, the department's inspectors routinely issued certificates of occupation to new residential developments that comply with theby-laws."New commercial and public buildings were inspected by an inter-departmental team before an occupation certificate was issued. On issuing of the occupation certificate, the number of new toilets were recorded and forwarded to the financial director (Kempton Ndimande) for sewerage billing for areas with sewage reticulation," the minutes read.The council also raided illegally-constructed properties issuing final notices and charging the owners penalties, of which 20 properties were slapped with building penalties while 12 complied.BCC also made a follow up on dilapidated buildings and issued notices to owners.