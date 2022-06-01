Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chief Mathe's heir found 7 years later

by Staff reporter
40 mins ago | Views
A MATOBO clan in Matabeleland South has finally identified an heir to their chieftainship seven years after the last chief, Leonard Mathe died.

Nkululeko Ngqabutho Mathe (51) who is the late chief's son will now assume the throne.

Indications are that the Local Government, Rural and Urban Development ministry is set to officially install him following completion of the clan's internal processes.

Ward 9 councillor Bekezela Moyo confirmed the development saying installation of the chief will bring progress to the area, which has clocked several years without a chief.

"We have been experiencing problems in the ward. Some were giving themselves land, taking over the land that belongs to the people, poisoning cattle and many more. As a ward we are happy to have a new chief," Moyo said.

Mathe's uncle Josh Moyo from Nkayi said: "As a family, we are very happy that our nephew is to be installed chief. We wish him all the best." His installation was supposed to take place long back, but was delayed by family disputes.

Some elders in the Mathe clan were against his installation claiming that he is not the legitimate son to the late chief, while others preferred him.

Mathe said:  "I am very happy and also nervous to be chosen as the new chief. I believe and pray that God will inspire me to lead the people of Matobo so that the area flourishes."

Government is yet to announce the date for his official installation.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Mathe, #Chief, #Heir

Comments


Must Read

Malema to release Ramaphosa burglary video 'if all goes well'

11 mins ago | 27 Views

'Chamisa lacks Tsvangirai's courage'

38 mins ago | 201 Views

Mnangagwa agonises over murders, armed robberies

39 mins ago | 95 Views

Tendai Biti clarifies age of consent ruling

39 mins ago | 138 Views

Potraz promoting online content in local languages

39 mins ago | 16 Views

Uproar over Zimsec US$ exam fees

40 mins ago | 106 Views

BCC rakes in US$4,1m from plans

40 mins ago | 61 Views

Bosso keep fans guessing

41 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe ready for monkeypox

41 mins ago | 39 Views

Harare suspends Pomona deal

41 mins ago | 82 Views

NetOne cashier in $150m scam

41 mins ago | 31 Views

'Zimbabwe govt has failed us'

42 mins ago | 51 Views

Trial of Tsitsi Dangarembgwa resumes

42 mins ago | 29 Views

Toe selling joke to amputee leads to violence

42 mins ago | 105 Views

Binga Chief escapes 'lightning attack'

43 mins ago | 85 Views

Ex Zimpapers intern gets top Bosso post

43 mins ago | 22 Views

Kuda Mahachi evades journalists

43 mins ago | 48 Views

Congregant steals pastor's bicycle

44 mins ago | 23 Views

Plumtree to hold the longest 'nqolacade' ever seen

44 mins ago | 62 Views

Kuda Mahachi spotted in Cowdray Park

45 mins ago | 62 Views

Ulunyoka: a harmful violation of spouse's rights

45 mins ago | 45 Views

Iyasa release Babizeni Bonke

46 mins ago | 13 Views

Highlanders find coach

46 mins ago | 55 Views

Headmaster kills self

47 mins ago | 91 Views

5 Zimbabweans killed, 56 injured in SA accident

47 mins ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa sounds death knell on armed robbers and ritual murderers

47 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia ties to be cemented, says Mnangagwa

48 mins ago | 36 Views

ZEC removes 32 010 from roll

48 mins ago | 16 Views

Zanu-PF introduces Cell Day

48 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwean citizens warn economic saboteurs

49 mins ago | 26 Views

Nyaradzo expatriates wrong body to the US

12 hrs ago | 2460 Views

Ramaphos accused of kidnapping and bribery

13 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Food security headache hits Mnangagwa government

15 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Mnangagwa fires Karoro

15 hrs ago | 3229 Views

BREAKING: 9 Mthwakazi activists given community service

15 hrs ago | 1291 Views

NetOne employee arrested for stealing $150 000 000

17 hrs ago | 2363 Views

Government forces Bulawayo schools to pay $7 000 each for celebration party

17 hrs ago | 2496 Views

'I slept with mermaids and dead women' Bulawayo Prophet Jay Israel says

18 hrs ago | 3205 Views

Harare residents petition City Council to cancel the Pomona waste deal

21 hrs ago | 1444 Views

AUDIO: Drama as Tatelicious accusses Minister TinMac of bedding socialites

21 hrs ago | 5207 Views

Zimbabwe abandons debt relief initiative

23 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Double interment open for other relationships, says BCC

23 hrs ago | 484 Views

Inflationary pressures choke Zimbabwe industry

23 hrs ago | 1044 Views

European Investment Bank warms up to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2306 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days