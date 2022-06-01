Chief Mathe's heir found 7 years later

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MATOBO clan in Matabeleland South has finally identified an heir to their chieftainship seven years after the last chief, Leonard Mathe died.Nkululeko Ngqabutho Mathe (51) who is the late chief's son will now assume the throne.Indications are that the Local Government, Rural and Urban Development ministry is set to officially install him following completion of the clan's internal processes.Ward 9 councillor Bekezela Moyo confirmed the development saying installation of the chief will bring progress to the area, which has clocked several years without a chief."We have been experiencing problems in the ward. Some were giving themselves land, taking over the land that belongs to the people, poisoning cattle and many more. As a ward we are happy to have a new chief," Moyo said.Mathe's uncle Josh Moyo from Nkayi said: "As a family, we are very happy that our nephew is to be installed chief. We wish him all the best." His installation was supposed to take place long back, but was delayed by family disputes.Some elders in the Mathe clan were against his installation claiming that he is not the legitimate son to the late chief, while others preferred him.Mathe said: "I am very happy and also nervous to be chosen as the new chief. I believe and pray that God will inspire me to lead the people of Matobo so that the area flourishes."Government is yet to announce the date for his official installation.