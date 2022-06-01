Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Potraz promoting online content in local languages

by Staff reporter
39 mins ago | Views
THE Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) is promoting the creation of online content in local languages to support inclusive internet usage.

Addressing the World Summit of Information Society Forum (WSIS) on Wednesday, Potraz director-general Gift Machengete said the localised internet content would be shared through community information centres.

"In order to maximise the benefits of community information centres to local communities, there is need for these centres to have local content relating to localised economic and social activities including local tourism, produce markets, weather patterns and community meetings, among other things," Machengete said.

"The advent of information communication technologies saw the development of the digital divide, as content especially on the internet follows a cultural and linguistic perspective of content creators. As a result, the divide actually keeps widening as the internet does not promote cultural diversity, heritage of minority groups, linguistic diversity and local content creation. In fact, the internet promotes the widening of the  gap between cultural and linguistic groups."

Machengete bemoaned limited investment in translating content into minority languages, which had caused the dominance of content in a select few languages.

"As long as there is not enough investment in translating content on the internet to all languages then others will always be left behind," Machengete said.

"Irrelevant content which reflects language, lifestyles and concerns that do not address the needs of residents of developing countries, is a challenge that needs to be addressed," he added.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Potraz, #Online, #Promo

Comments


Must Read

Malema to release Ramaphosa burglary video 'if all goes well'

11 mins ago | 27 Views

'Chamisa lacks Tsvangirai's courage'

38 mins ago | 200 Views

Mnangagwa agonises over murders, armed robberies

39 mins ago | 95 Views

Tendai Biti clarifies age of consent ruling

39 mins ago | 138 Views

Uproar over Zimsec US$ exam fees

40 mins ago | 106 Views

Chief Mathe's heir found 7 years later

40 mins ago | 163 Views

BCC rakes in US$4,1m from plans

40 mins ago | 61 Views

Bosso keep fans guessing

41 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe ready for monkeypox

41 mins ago | 39 Views

Harare suspends Pomona deal

41 mins ago | 82 Views

NetOne cashier in $150m scam

41 mins ago | 31 Views

'Zimbabwe govt has failed us'

42 mins ago | 51 Views

Trial of Tsitsi Dangarembgwa resumes

42 mins ago | 29 Views

Toe selling joke to amputee leads to violence

42 mins ago | 105 Views

Binga Chief escapes 'lightning attack'

43 mins ago | 85 Views

Ex Zimpapers intern gets top Bosso post

43 mins ago | 22 Views

Kuda Mahachi evades journalists

43 mins ago | 48 Views

Congregant steals pastor's bicycle

44 mins ago | 23 Views

Plumtree to hold the longest 'nqolacade' ever seen

44 mins ago | 61 Views

Kuda Mahachi spotted in Cowdray Park

45 mins ago | 62 Views

Ulunyoka: a harmful violation of spouse's rights

45 mins ago | 45 Views

Iyasa release Babizeni Bonke

46 mins ago | 13 Views

Highlanders find coach

46 mins ago | 55 Views

Headmaster kills self

47 mins ago | 91 Views

5 Zimbabweans killed, 56 injured in SA accident

47 mins ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa sounds death knell on armed robbers and ritual murderers

47 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia ties to be cemented, says Mnangagwa

48 mins ago | 36 Views

ZEC removes 32 010 from roll

48 mins ago | 16 Views

Zanu-PF introduces Cell Day

48 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwean citizens warn economic saboteurs

49 mins ago | 25 Views

Nyaradzo expatriates wrong body to the US

12 hrs ago | 2460 Views

Ramaphos accused of kidnapping and bribery

13 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Food security headache hits Mnangagwa government

15 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Mnangagwa fires Karoro

15 hrs ago | 3229 Views

BREAKING: 9 Mthwakazi activists given community service

15 hrs ago | 1291 Views

NetOne employee arrested for stealing $150 000 000

17 hrs ago | 2363 Views

Government forces Bulawayo schools to pay $7 000 each for celebration party

17 hrs ago | 2495 Views

'I slept with mermaids and dead women' Bulawayo Prophet Jay Israel says

18 hrs ago | 3205 Views

Harare residents petition City Council to cancel the Pomona waste deal

21 hrs ago | 1444 Views

AUDIO: Drama as Tatelicious accusses Minister TinMac of bedding socialites

21 hrs ago | 5207 Views

Zimbabwe abandons debt relief initiative

23 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Double interment open for other relationships, says BCC

23 hrs ago | 484 Views

Inflationary pressures choke Zimbabwe industry

23 hrs ago | 1044 Views

European Investment Bank warms up to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2306 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days