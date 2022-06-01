Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa agonises over murders, armed robberies

by Staff reporter
39 mins ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday expressed concern over rising cases of ritual murders, armed robberies and traffic accidents and implored the justice system to curb the
vices.

Mnangagwa made the remarks at the National Heroes Acre during the burial of the late Retired Major-General Godfrey Chanakira who succumbed to a heart ailment last week.

Chanakira was the permanent secretary in Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga's office.

Chiwenga, Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri and Zanu-PF vice-president Kembo Mohadi also attended the burial, among several other government officials.

"l am, however, concerned about the rising cases of armed robberies and ritual murders occurring in the country. I, thus, exhort stakeholders in the criminal justice system to speedily deal with the emerging negative trends," Mnangagwa said.

Mnangagwa's remarks come as social media is awash with memes about Zimbabweans selling their toes to ritualists for US$10 000 (small toe) US$25 000 (middle toe) and US$40 000 (big toe).

A dilapidated road network, coupled with negligent driving have, in the meantime conspired to spike upwards road traffic accidents.

Mnangagwa applauded Zimbabweans for continuing to take precautionary measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"However, in the face of the cold winter which is upon us, l urge the nation to persistently adhere to COVID-19 protocols and above all, to get vaccinated.

"Let us recommit ourselves as a nation to the defence and preservation of our revolution, independence, freedom and democracy.

"On behalf of the revolutionary party Zanu-PF, the government and indeed on my own behalf I express my sincere condolences to the Chanakira family, his wife and children for the loss of husband and father," he said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days