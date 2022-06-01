Latest News Editor's Choice


Malema to release Ramaphosa burglary video 'if all goes well'

by Staff reporter
13 mins ago | Views
EFF leader Julius Malema has threatened to release a video of President Cyril Ramaphosa's burglary after his appearance in assault case at the Randburg magistrate's court on Friday.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa at the Rosebank police station on Wednesday emanating, he said, from "the theft of millions of US dollars (in excess of 4-million) concealed within the premises of the president's Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, by criminals who were colluding with his domestic worker".

Malema took to social media to suggest the EFF could share a video of the burglary.


Fraser said he had evidence including photographs, bank accounts, video footage and names contained in his statement filed with the authorities.
He said the charges he filed include allegedly defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping of suspects, their interrogation on the president's property and bribery.

Fraser alleged Ramaphosa concealed the crime from police and the SA Revenue Service.

On Thursday the presidency dismissed the claims. It confirmed money was stolen, but denied any involvement in criminal conduct.

"The presidency can confirm a robbery took place at the president's farm in Limpopo on or around 9 February 2020 in which proceeds from the sale of game were stolen.

"The president was attending an African Union summit in Addis Ababa at the time the incident occurred. On being advised of the robbery, President Ramaphosa reported the incident to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit of the police service for investigation," said spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

Source - timeslive

