'Pomona waste management project irreversible' July Moyo declares

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Pomona waste management project is irreversible and is set to create hundreds of jobs, generate power and assist in the refuse management of the capital, a cabinet minister has said.In a statement released yesterday, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, July Moyo, said the project was above board and warned some rogue Harare City councillors against cheap politicking and unnecessary bickering which he said had potential to kill investor appetite.The Pomona project which will include the construction of various facilities with technologies and installations is dimensioned to improve the waste management and subsequently improve Harare citizens' quality of life."The waste management project, amongst other benefits, will create employment, generate power, and assist in refuse management. Government wishes to advise that, in consummating the transaction, rigorous processes to ensure that Council and the country at large derive maximum benefits were undertaken."It is confounding that a group of councillors have decided to once again appraise this project and in the process causing needless delays and, with it, the risk of jeopardising investor appetite."We condemn this conduct which amounts to cheap political grandstanding at the expense of the country and it is therefore necessary to state that project will not be stopped unless done so by judicial action."