PHOTO: Ian Khama fails to bury sister...watches funeral on TV

Former Botswana President of Botswana Ian Khama failed to attend the burial of his only sister Jacqueline Khama who died last week and was buried in Serowe today after fears that the government would assasinate him.He followed the proceedings from his base in South Africa.Khama recently told Botswana media that, "The regime as we speak is deciding what to do if we do turn up. I can confirm they have decided something should be done to us but not yet determined exactly what, when and where. If and when we find out more, then that will indicate what we decide to do.”Khama fell out of favour with the current President Mokgweetsi Masisi who has been using security structures to get him arrested and allegedly assassinated.