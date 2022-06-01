Fading politicians target deputy Minister Machakaire

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Fading politicians, who have tried to extort Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Tino Machakaire without success, are now going after the firebrand youthful leader peddling falsehoods about his political and social life in a bid to bring him down.

The politicians, some who have been visiting his offices requesting for money, have sought the assistance of out of sorts Zimbabwe socialite Tatelicious (real name Tatenda Karigambe) in trying to tarnish Machakaire's image.Tatelicious, who is based abroad, has a penchant of tarnishing people's images without profferring evidence yesterday claimed Cde Machakaire was bedding a number of socialites including Mai TT and Anna Honde.Tatelicious even claimed that Machakaire had tried her luck on Bona Mugabe.She didn't give evidence to back her claims.Both Mai TT and Bona yesterday dismissed the claims as "rubbish".According to sources privy to the goings on in the revolutionary party, Honourable Machakaire had become a "cash-cow" for fading politicians before the politicians pulled a stop to the demands of most of them."There are several senior politicians who survived on handouts from young politicians who have vibrant businesses, so when they don't get what they used to get, it becomes a problem. So senior politicians will try by all means to discredit you," said one politician on condition of anonymity.Another source believes Machakaire is being targeted as a lot of blackmailing has been happening since the ZANU PF youth league conference and now they are engaging socialites to discredit him."You might want to understand why socialites such as Tatelecious have joined the bandwagon to smear the character of Hon Machakaire, it's all sponsored by those who hate the rise of young politicians," said the source.From the sources, the campaign against Hon Machakaire is completely vengeance by fellow comrades who have nothing to depend on except politics.The Deputy Minister of Sports Arts and recreation Honourable Tino Machakaire said he had no time to sanitize lies"I have a lot of serious things to deal with than responding to nonsense," he curtly said.