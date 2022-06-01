BCC host young leaders conference

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo City Council is set to host the young leader's conference on Saturday 4th June, where youths will partake with business gurus who will share knowledge with youngsters.

This was revealed by the BCC Corporate Communications Manager, Nesisa Mpofu, on the 1st June when the city was commemorating Bulawayo day."On Saturday the city of Bulawayo and it's partners will come together to host the young leader's conference where Junior Parliamentarians, councillors, herdboys, herdgirls from the city's schools will be brought to interact and be imparted strong business leaders that will also attend the conference," she said.Mpofu added that the speakers will be the business community and they hope that this will not only instill leadership values among the youths but also be able to point to terms of career and guidance."As a city we value the participation of stakeholders in Bulawayo as we want particularly the creation of industries, because as a city Bulawayo Art Festival is an arts culture and heritage structure that allows us to promote and create industries through incubations, support and promotions," she said.Mpofu said the Bulawayo Festival week will take place from 2-5 June. BAF boosts the economy through creation of employment among other things."The arts festival and celebrations of Bulawayo week and festival allows us to capacitate creative skills and create employment to sustain people's livelihoods. We do only celebrate our culture, diversity and identity but use the festival to promote tourism," she said."The city of Bulawayo has a rich cultural heritage because of people leaders like Mzilikazi and Bulawayo day allows us to celebrate our identity, culture, creativity and unity.Mpofu said this year's arts festival is not profound largely because of the prevailing economy citing that they have partnered with different partners and stakeholders to celebrate it.The city celebrated Bulawayo day on the 1st June to embrace the cultural heritage that the predecessors left, artists and creatives performed in different city halls, such as INyathi Recreational centre and Nkulumane hall.