Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Overzelous cops, Kazembe, Matanga agree to settle

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and two overzealous cops Brighton Bvaure and Jasper Nechitima have agreed to pay Kwekwe based lawyer Lenon Sheunesu Mapfumo of Marufu Misi Law Chambers a sum of ZW$500 000 for an unlawful arrest, detention, embarassement and humiliation under case number  HC 2779/19.


The matter had been set down for Pre Trial Conference before Bulawayo High Court Judge Nokuthula Moyo where lawyers from the Attorney General office representing the Defendants  indicated that they had instructions to settle the claim and a deed of settlement was subsequently filed with the court. 

Circumstances leading  to the claim are that on April 27, 2019 Mapfumo was denied access to see his client Larry Munashe who had been arrested by the two overzealous cops for alleged  foreign currency dealing and detained at Kwekwe Central Police Station.

Mapfumo met the police officers at the Kwekwe Magistrates Court where he enquired about his client.

Instead, the  officers  threatened to arrest him for disturbing  their peace and insulting them.

A misunderstanding ensued at the court premises when they tried to hand cuff the lawyer, drawing attention of on-lookers.

Court business was brought to a hault as Mapfumo was forcibly arrested by the two cops who detained him for 24 hours.

Mapfumo was represented  by Mr Zivanai Tapera of CT Mugabe and Associates.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

BCC host young leaders conference

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Fading politicians target deputy Minister Machakaire

6 hrs ago | 1638 Views

PHOTO: Ian Khama fails to bury sister...watches funeral on TV

8 hrs ago | 3616 Views

BREAKING: Highlanders FC employs Brazilian Baltemar Brito as new coach

8 hrs ago | 1115 Views

'Pomona waste management project irreversible' July Moyo declares

9 hrs ago | 1201 Views

South Africa to reverse takeover of Tongaat Hulett by the Rudland family of Zimbabwe?

10 hrs ago | 1821 Views

South Africa flagging fake IDs, passports

10 hrs ago | 2227 Views

'Mnangagwa to name General PV Sibanda as deputy president'?

10 hrs ago | 6045 Views

UK blocking South Africans at airports unless they pass Afrikaans test

10 hrs ago | 3605 Views

Malema to release Ramaphosa burglary video 'if all goes well'

11 hrs ago | 1044 Views

'Chamisa lacks Tsvangirai's courage'

11 hrs ago | 2075 Views

Mnangagwa agonises over murders, armed robberies

11 hrs ago | 599 Views

Tendai Biti clarifies age of consent ruling

11 hrs ago | 979 Views

Potraz promoting online content in local languages

11 hrs ago | 70 Views

Uproar over Zimsec US$ exam fees

11 hrs ago | 682 Views

Chief Mathe's heir found 7 years later

11 hrs ago | 822 Views

BCC rakes in US$4,1m from plans

11 hrs ago | 333 Views

Bosso keep fans guessing

11 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe ready for monkeypox

11 hrs ago | 250 Views

Harare suspends Pomona deal

11 hrs ago | 515 Views

NetOne cashier in $150m scam

11 hrs ago | 206 Views

'Zimbabwe govt has failed us'

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Trial of Tsitsi Dangarembgwa resumes

11 hrs ago | 190 Views

Toe selling joke to amputee leads to violence

11 hrs ago | 865 Views

Binga Chief escapes 'lightning attack'

11 hrs ago | 579 Views

Ex Zimpapers intern gets top Bosso post

11 hrs ago | 197 Views

Kuda Mahachi evades journalists

11 hrs ago | 284 Views

Congregant steals pastor's bicycle

11 hrs ago | 171 Views

Plumtree to hold the longest 'nqolacade' ever seen

11 hrs ago | 708 Views

Kuda Mahachi spotted in Cowdray Park

11 hrs ago | 370 Views

Ulunyoka: a harmful violation of spouse's rights

11 hrs ago | 257 Views

Iyasa release Babizeni Bonke

11 hrs ago | 66 Views

Highlanders find coach

11 hrs ago | 241 Views

Headmaster kills self

11 hrs ago | 757 Views

5 Zimbabweans killed, 56 injured in SA accident

11 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mnangagwa sounds death knell on armed robbers and ritual murderers

11 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia ties to be cemented, says Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

ZEC removes 32 010 from roll

11 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zanu-PF introduces Cell Day

11 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwean citizens warn economic saboteurs

11 hrs ago | 150 Views

Nyaradzo expatriates wrong body to the US

23 hrs ago | 2928 Views

Ramaphosa accused of kidnapping and bribery

23 hrs ago | 1243 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days