Overzelous cops, Kazembe, Matanga agree to settle

by Simbarashe Sithole

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and two overzealous cops Brighton Bvaure and Jasper Nechitima have agreed to pay Kwekwe based lawyer Lenon Sheunesu Mapfumo of Marufu Misi Law Chambers a sum of ZW$500 000 for an unlawful arrest, detention, embarassement and humiliation under case number HC 2779/19.

The matter had been set down for Pre Trial Conference before Bulawayo High Court Judge Nokuthula Moyo where lawyers from the Attorney General office representing the Defendants indicated that they had instructions to settle the claim and a deed of settlement was subsequently filed with the court.Circumstances leading to the claim are that on April 27, 2019 Mapfumo was denied access to see his client Larry Munashe who had been arrested by the two overzealous cops for alleged foreign currency dealing and detained at Kwekwe Central Police Station.Mapfumo met the police officers at the Kwekwe Magistrates Court where he enquired about his client.Instead, the officers threatened to arrest him for disturbing their peace and insulting them.A misunderstanding ensued at the court premises when they tried to hand cuff the lawyer, drawing attention of on-lookers.Court business was brought to a hault as Mapfumo was forcibly arrested by the two cops who detained him for 24 hours.Mapfumo was represented by Mr Zivanai Tapera of CT Mugabe and Associates.