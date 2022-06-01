Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Moti Group bullish on Zimbabwe prospects

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MOTI Group will double its production by 100% to 20 000 tonnes of chrome in the next two months from the current 10 000 tonnes as the diversified mining group targets a blitzkrieg in mineral production at its Midlands-based African Chrome Fields (ACF).

The mining company is targeting a massive revamp in mineral production at its Zimbabwean mining operations, which were affected by the two-year ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes after rumours circulated that the diversified investment group was considering divesting from Zimbabwe, citing operational challenges.

A visit by the Zimbabwe Independent saw a different picture where most employees, who had left during the height of the pandemic, having since been rehired.

ACF faced serious operations challenges and this was compounded by the world being thrust into turmoil created by the Covid-19 pandemic at the beginning of 2020. Many governments around the world, including Zimbabwe, were forced into mandatory lockdowns that severely limited the movement of people to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Currently, the miner is operating five processing plants out of seven and there are heightened efforts to open plant number six, which is also the biggest in terms of capacity. That will see the company boosting its production to record levels.

In an interview, Moti Group director Mikaeel Moti told the Independent that the mining company was confident of future prospects hence the latest investment towards reviving operations.

"Like any other company we faced Covid-19 related challenges but we have since revived all our processing plants at ACR and there are current efforts to open plant number 6 which is the biggest," Moti said.

"We have plans to boost production from the current 10 000 tonnes per month to 20 000 in the near-short space of time. While we are busy reviving the operations there are a number of issues that we are driving as a good corporate citizen."

He said there are also plans to operationalise another processing plant at the mine which is one of its kind. On corporate social responsibility, Moti said the company has lined up a number of projects to drive the interests of the community. That entails the company's current efforts to rehabilitate mined areas and develop more sustainable projects like forestry, agriculture, and wildlife conservation.

"On the mined areas, we have been rehabilitating that area so that it becomes beneficial to the community. That rehabilitated land will see us engaging in agriculture whose produce will be sold to the people at the mine while the proceeds will be ploughed back to the community," he said.

"We are also looking at developing health facilities at the mine and surrounding areas as well as building schools for the benefit of the community. We are not just mining but we are also looking at modernising the area through coming up with the best infrastructure for the country."

The diversified miner is also targeting other mining opportunities in lithium, platinum group metals and gold in Zimbabwe.

In an attempt to meet the challenges of Covid-19, ACF was forced to rationalise its operations during 2020.

Moti said it was the zeal of the management and staff that forged ahead with operations since November 2020 and production was on an upward trajectory ever since.

Towards the end of 2021, ACF was operating three of its seven sites but there has been a massive improvement following capital injection.

"We are in Zimbabwe to stay and our plans for Zimbabwe are huge. We see a future in this country," Moti said.

The company is also in partnership with a retail group, Choppies, which was currently crafting a sophisticated strategy to provide a sustainable way to address the current price headache in Zimbabwe.

Moti Group is a diversified company whose core purpose lies in driving sustainable economic development across southern Africa. The group is home to a wide range of businesses spanning property development, car financing, security services, aviation, mining, transport and logistics.

Source - The Zimbabwe Independent

Comments


Must Read

Chasi throws Kazembe's faction under the bus

49 mins ago | 166 Views

Extra Valembe charms Harare

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF targets 'regime change' UK lawmaker

3 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zanu-PF fissures widen

3 hrs ago | 521 Views

Obert Mpofu's Gukurahundi denialism very unsettling

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Bosso recruit Mourinho's former assistant as coach

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

July Moyo in $3.5 million scandal

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

Turkish Airlines plan to introduce flights into Zimbabwean destinations

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

US$20m externalised in Zimbabwe diamond sales

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Top govt official in messy land fight

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Overzelous cops, Kazembe, Matanga agree to settle

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

BCC host young leaders conference

8 hrs ago | 227 Views

Fading politicians target deputy Minister Machakaire

9 hrs ago | 1913 Views

PHOTO: Ian Khama fails to bury sister...watches funeral on TV

11 hrs ago | 4072 Views

BREAKING: Highlanders FC employs Brazilian Baltemar Brito as new coach

11 hrs ago | 1232 Views

'Pomona waste management project irreversible' July Moyo declares

12 hrs ago | 1285 Views

South Africa to reverse takeover of Tongaat Hulett by the Rudland family of Zimbabwe?

12 hrs ago | 1944 Views

South Africa flagging fake IDs, passports

13 hrs ago | 2486 Views

'Mnangagwa to name General PV Sibanda as deputy president'?

13 hrs ago | 7194 Views

UK blocking South Africans at airports unless they pass Afrikaans test

13 hrs ago | 4303 Views

Malema to release Ramaphosa burglary video 'if all goes well'

14 hrs ago | 1081 Views

'Chamisa lacks Tsvangirai's courage'

14 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Mnangagwa agonises over murders, armed robberies

14 hrs ago | 621 Views

Tendai Biti clarifies age of consent ruling

14 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Potraz promoting online content in local languages

14 hrs ago | 76 Views

Uproar over Zimsec US$ exam fees

14 hrs ago | 703 Views

Chief Mathe's heir found 7 years later

14 hrs ago | 855 Views

BCC rakes in US$4,1m from plans

14 hrs ago | 360 Views

Bosso keep fans guessing

14 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe ready for monkeypox

14 hrs ago | 260 Views

Harare suspends Pomona deal

14 hrs ago | 530 Views

NetOne cashier in $150m scam

14 hrs ago | 217 Views

'Zimbabwe govt has failed us'

14 hrs ago | 351 Views

Trial of Tsitsi Dangarembgwa resumes

14 hrs ago | 196 Views

Toe selling joke to amputee leads to violence

14 hrs ago | 915 Views

Binga Chief escapes 'lightning attack'

14 hrs ago | 626 Views

Ex Zimpapers intern gets top Bosso post

14 hrs ago | 202 Views

Kuda Mahachi evades journalists

14 hrs ago | 307 Views

Congregant steals pastor's bicycle

14 hrs ago | 179 Views

Plumtree to hold the longest 'nqolacade' ever seen

14 hrs ago | 767 Views

Kuda Mahachi spotted in Cowdray Park

14 hrs ago | 404 Views

Ulunyoka: a harmful violation of spouse's rights

14 hrs ago | 281 Views

Iyasa release Babizeni Bonke

14 hrs ago | 69 Views

Highlanders find coach

14 hrs ago | 250 Views

Headmaster kills self

14 hrs ago | 801 Views

5 Zimbabweans killed, 56 injured in SA accident

14 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa sounds death knell on armed robbers and ritual murderers

14 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia ties to be cemented, says Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 165 Views

ZEC removes 32 010 from roll

14 hrs ago | 95 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days