Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

July Moyo in $3.5 million scandal

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Local government minister July Moyo forced the Victoria Falls municipality to scrap a tender for the supply of water pumps in favour of his handpicked supplier, it was reported on Friday.

Moyo's preferred supplier, a company owned by his friend, Paul Kruger, was US$2 more expensive, according to the Zimbabwe Independent.

The report comes as Moyo is the subject of a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) investigation over another contract for the supply of water pumps in Harare for which Kruger's company, Petrichor Irrigation, was paid US$9.3 million in 2019. The contract was imposed on the City of Harare without public tendering.

Kruger has also been imposed as a consultant on various municipalities, including Bulawayo.

Victoria Falls flighted a public tender for an engineering solution to the town's acute water challenges before Cascade Consulting Engineers were selected.

The company carried out a feasibility study whose recommendations included coming up with engineering designs, constructing a pump house, and expanding and lining the river channel.

For these services, the firm was paid ZW$12 million (about US$40,000), deposited into its Nedbank account last month, according to available documents.

Cascade Consulting then charged US$1.5 million to supply and install water pumps.

But during a trip to Victoria Falls late last year, Moyo reportedly advised council chiefs to "disregard" Cascade Consulting's recommendations and work with Kruger, whose firm Petrichor recommended the need to procure water pumps at a cost of US$3.5 million.

This translates to a price variation of US$2 million between what Cascade Consulting and Kruger charged.

An invoice raised by Petrichor, also known as Agrico, shows that the cost of the work to be done by the company could potentially rise to US$3.8 million.

The invoice, titled: "Proposal for rehabilitation of Victoria Falls Town Water Supply", was generated on December 13, 2021.

A source told the Independent: "Kruger was introduced to Victoria Falls as a ministry of local government consultant by Moyo last year to look and assist with water solutions.

"While the city had already committed and paid for feasibility studies and the engineering designs, the minister advised disregarding all the work done and working with Kruger.

"The solution proffered by Kruger was to purchase and install water pumps at a cost of US$3.5 million against US$1.5 million that was projected by Cascade Consulting whose cost would cover construction of pump house, expanding and lining the channel."

Victoria Falls councillors were also reportedly opposed to Kruger's contract terms and recommendations for reasons that "they did not offer a holistic solution to address the challenge."

Victoria Falls Town Clerk Ronnie Dube declined to comment.

But in a letter dated February 18, 2022, Dube wrote to the local government ministry director Fungai Mbetsa requesting treasury to pay Kruger's company for the rehabilitation of Victoria Falls water infrastructure, in line with the invoices submitted.

"We are requesting that the ministry of finance and economic development pay directly to the suppliers (Agrico/Petrichor) as per the attached invoices. The payment will enable the contractor to carry out the works within the stipulated time frame," the memo said.

Kruger did not respond to questions.

In 2021, when Kruger was questioned on how he was selected to provide consultancy services and water pumps to Harare, he referred journalists to "relevant officials".

ZACC began investigating Moyo after Norton MP Temba Mliswa wrote to them claiming Kruger was corruptly favoured for the supply of the Harare pumps at a cost of US$9.3 million. Mliswa insisted that similar pumps cost just US$2 million from other suppliers.

Kruger, according to Mliswa, had been introduced to Harare as a consultant. It was he who recommended the acquisition of the pumps, only to return as a supplier of the same in what the MP said was a clear conflict of interest.

City of Harare financial documents also show that Petrichor has been contracted to supply pumps at Letombo Pump Station at a project cost of US$4.33 million. It was not immediately clear if the contract was awarded in line with public procurement regulations.

In terms of the Procurement Act, any contract exceeding US$1 million must go through a public tender process.

Moyo is also being sued by Harare residents after handpicking a Netherlands-registered company, Geogenix BV, to convert waste at Harare's Pomona dumpsite into energy.

The US$344 million deal will see Harare handover the site to Geogenix who will start billing the city US$40 for every tonne of waste delivered. The city was also set fixed tonnage deliveries, failing which it would be charged as though it delivered.

Harare councillors on Thursday passed a motion to suspend the contract and set up a committee to investigate how it was awarded and make recommendations.

Source - Zimlive,July,Moyo,Scandal

Comments


Must Read

Chasi throws Kazembe's faction under the bus

49 mins ago | 167 Views

Extra Valembe charms Harare

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF targets 'regime change' UK lawmaker

3 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zanu-PF fissures widen

3 hrs ago | 521 Views

Obert Mpofu's Gukurahundi denialism very unsettling

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Bosso recruit Mourinho's former assistant as coach

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Moti Group bullish on Zimbabwe prospects

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Turkish Airlines plan to introduce flights into Zimbabwean destinations

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

US$20m externalised in Zimbabwe diamond sales

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Top govt official in messy land fight

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Overzelous cops, Kazembe, Matanga agree to settle

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

BCC host young leaders conference

8 hrs ago | 227 Views

Fading politicians target deputy Minister Machakaire

9 hrs ago | 1913 Views

PHOTO: Ian Khama fails to bury sister...watches funeral on TV

11 hrs ago | 4072 Views

BREAKING: Highlanders FC employs Brazilian Baltemar Brito as new coach

11 hrs ago | 1232 Views

'Pomona waste management project irreversible' July Moyo declares

12 hrs ago | 1285 Views

South Africa to reverse takeover of Tongaat Hulett by the Rudland family of Zimbabwe?

12 hrs ago | 1944 Views

South Africa flagging fake IDs, passports

13 hrs ago | 2486 Views

'Mnangagwa to name General PV Sibanda as deputy president'?

13 hrs ago | 7195 Views

UK blocking South Africans at airports unless they pass Afrikaans test

13 hrs ago | 4303 Views

Malema to release Ramaphosa burglary video 'if all goes well'

14 hrs ago | 1081 Views

'Chamisa lacks Tsvangirai's courage'

14 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Mnangagwa agonises over murders, armed robberies

14 hrs ago | 621 Views

Tendai Biti clarifies age of consent ruling

14 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Potraz promoting online content in local languages

14 hrs ago | 76 Views

Uproar over Zimsec US$ exam fees

14 hrs ago | 704 Views

Chief Mathe's heir found 7 years later

14 hrs ago | 855 Views

BCC rakes in US$4,1m from plans

14 hrs ago | 360 Views

Bosso keep fans guessing

14 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe ready for monkeypox

14 hrs ago | 260 Views

Harare suspends Pomona deal

14 hrs ago | 530 Views

NetOne cashier in $150m scam

14 hrs ago | 217 Views

'Zimbabwe govt has failed us'

14 hrs ago | 351 Views

Trial of Tsitsi Dangarembgwa resumes

14 hrs ago | 196 Views

Toe selling joke to amputee leads to violence

14 hrs ago | 915 Views

Binga Chief escapes 'lightning attack'

14 hrs ago | 626 Views

Ex Zimpapers intern gets top Bosso post

14 hrs ago | 202 Views

Kuda Mahachi evades journalists

14 hrs ago | 307 Views

Congregant steals pastor's bicycle

14 hrs ago | 179 Views

Plumtree to hold the longest 'nqolacade' ever seen

14 hrs ago | 767 Views

Kuda Mahachi spotted in Cowdray Park

14 hrs ago | 404 Views

Ulunyoka: a harmful violation of spouse's rights

14 hrs ago | 281 Views

Iyasa release Babizeni Bonke

14 hrs ago | 69 Views

Highlanders find coach

14 hrs ago | 250 Views

Headmaster kills self

14 hrs ago | 801 Views

5 Zimbabweans killed, 56 injured in SA accident

14 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa sounds death knell on armed robbers and ritual murderers

14 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia ties to be cemented, says Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 165 Views

ZEC removes 32 010 from roll

14 hrs ago | 95 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days