Bosso recruit Mourinho's former assistant as coach

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders on Friday named Portuguese Baltemar Jose De Oliveira Brito as their new coach after Mandla Mpofu was sacked last month.In a statement, the club hailed Brazil-born Brito as a vastly experienced coach who was on Jose Morinho's coaching staff during stints with Porto, Chelsea and Inter Milan.He joins on a one-and-a-half-year deal which will expire in December 2023."Brito has won two UEFA Champions League titles, one UEFA Cup, two English Premier League titles, two Portuguese League titles, two Italian championships and one FA Cup among other cups in his coaching career," the Highlanders statement said.On the continent, Brito had a stint as coach of Esperance in Tunisia.The 70-year-old will arrive with his assistant Antonio Jao Martins Leao Torres, also Portuguese.Torres has a UEFA B coaching licence, while Brito has the UEFA Pro.Highlanders are languishing in mid-table halfway through the season.Highlanders are home to Harare City on Sunday in the Premier League. It was unclear on Friday if Brito would be ready to take charge after ZIFA said Joel Luphahla, who was in temporary charge, did not have the minimum qualification required to coach in the top flight.