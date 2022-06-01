Latest News Editor's Choice


Extra Valembe charms Harare

by Simbarashe Sithole
Sungura artiste Romeo Gasa and Extra Valembe mesmerised fans in Harare at Bar Rouge on Thursday night.


The smartly dressed band gave a polished perfomance.

One Mai Pachirera a staunch fan of Gasa said the artiste is talented  hence she never misses any of his  shows.

"Gasa is very talented and l never miss any of his shows we are so happy to have such a star," she said.

Gasa was joined by son to the late legend Leonard Dembo, Tendai  who sampled some of his father's songs and ignited the dance floor.

Extra Valembe band manager Anorld Ngwende thanked fans who braved the cold to come to the show.

"These days it is very cold but we are so happy to have huge crowds braving the cold and coming to support us," Ngwende said.

