Chasi throws Kazembe's faction under the bus

by Simbarashe Sithole in Glendale
50 mins ago | Views
Mazowe South Member of Parliament Fortune Chasi (ZANU PF) has castigated corrupt council officials at Mazowe Rural District Council (MRDC) who are allegedly  getting protection from Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe. 


Speaking at a provincial  clean up campaign  in Glendale today Chasi told Minister of State for Mashonaland Central province  Senetor Monica Mavhunga that Kazembe's allies were buying luxurious cars from graft stands.

"Resident Minister we are now  taking advantage of your presence here to air out our griviences, people here have no place of residents and they are crowded there by  living like rats," Chasi said.

"Some of the Mercedes Benz you see here were bought out of corruption of stands and as an MP I will fight until people get residential stands.

Chasi is one the ZANU PF leaders in Mazowe who is fighting the alleged corrupt Kazembe faction.

Recently 11 MRDC employees linked to Kazembe were suspended after they illegally dished out stands to Kazembe's supporters.

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) allegedly investigated the matter and left the investigations report to the council authority without explaining to the public the out come of their investigations as they reportedly feared to apprehend Home Affairs Minister's allies.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days