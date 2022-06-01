Grain middlemen and speculators fight GMAZ

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Powerful grain traders and speculators who buy grain from state owned enterprises and resell it to millers at an exorbitant price are up in arms with the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe for cutting out the middleman and seeking to buy grain directly from state owned enterprises.Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe embarked on an emergency program to procure grain for the nation as stocks dwindle due to various reasons including the Russo-Ukraine conflict. grainSpeculators , traders and their surrogates are lobbying to destabilize all Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe transactions in the region.Their latest effort is being launched in Malawi where Zimbabwe’s Grain Millers Association (GMAZ) entered into an agreement with the government run- Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) to purchase 100 000 metric tonnes of maize.Sources revealed that GMAZ representatives were granted Cabinet authority in Zimbabwe to secure grain for the nation. In true Pan African style GMAZ approached Malawi and held high level talks with Agriculture minister, ADMARC management and members of the board.The high level meetings resulted in the two sister countries standing together and signing of a memorandum of understanding at Sunbird Capital Hotel after government of Malawi’s approval to sell 100 000 metric tonnes of maize to Zimbabwe.Sources indicated that GMAZ held talks with ADMARC executives and successfully concluded the supply agreement with the nod of the Malawian government and Minister of Agriculture Lobin Lowe.Sources privy to the transaction indicated that middlemen and traders have always been a problem in Africa and Malawi in particular as they make millions through under handed transactions that push the price of grain and fertilizer beyond the reach of the ordinary person.The government of Malawi is aware of the modus operandi of these middlemen and has already moved to cut out the middlemen from government transactions a move which angered the traders and speculators.GMAZ has in the past created structures that ensure food security in Zimbabwe. Food insecurity and unavailability could serve as a threat to the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of the much anticipated 2023 harmonized elections.