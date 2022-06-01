Charamba speaks on plot to oust Mnangagwa reports

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Zanu PF members have taken to social media to express their discontent against the party leader, whom they accuse of being tone deaf to the people's suffering.





A rival faction linked to Chiwenga has reportedly formed counter social media groups, where they express their discontent against Mnangagwa’s leadership.



Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba has disputed reports that there is a faction of ZANU PF that seeks to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa and replace him with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.Trevor Ncube owned Newsday had written on Saturday that:Said Charamba on Twitter, "ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW IS WHO MIRIAM MANGWAYA IS, in which case you can easily situate this fake story. She came into the Newsroom as Triple C’s propaganda intern, once more revealing the unholy alliance between party propaganda office and certified newsrooms claiming rights under our Constitution!! Except those Triple C interns don’t appear to have learnt much, for all their apprenticed stay!"As the party gears for an elective Congress, rumours of plots to oust Mnangagwa are surfacing.