Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Charamba speaks on plot to oust Mnangagwa reports

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba has disputed reports that there is a faction of ZANU PF that seeks to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa and replace him with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Trevor Ncube owned Newsday had written on Saturday that: Zanu PF members have taken to social media to express their discontent against the party leader, whom they accuse of being tone deaf to the people's suffering.

A rival faction linked to Chiwenga has reportedly formed counter social media groups, where they express their discontent against Mnangagwa’s leadership.



Said Charamba on Twitter, "ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW IS WHO MIRIAM MANGWAYA IS, in which case you can easily situate this fake story. She came into the Newsroom as Triple C’s propaganda intern, once more revealing the unholy alliance between party propaganda office and certified newsrooms claiming rights under our Constitution!! Except those Triple C interns don’t appear to have learnt much, for all their apprenticed stay!"
As the party gears for an elective Congress, rumours of plots to oust Mnangagwa are surfacing.


Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Obert Mpofu guided by the Joshua Nkomo ethos on Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

'July Moyo plots to topple Mnangagwa' Temba Mliswa

6 hrs ago | 3186 Views

Troubles mount for Jacob Mudenda

6 hrs ago | 2736 Views

Grain middlemen and speculators fight GMAZ

6 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chasi throws Kazembe's faction under the bus

19 hrs ago | 3231 Views

Extra Valembe charms Harare

19 hrs ago | 878 Views

Zanu-PF targets 'regime change' UK lawmaker

21 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Zanu-PF fissures widen

21 hrs ago | 1901 Views

Obert Mpofu's Gukurahundi denialism very unsettling

21 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Bosso recruit Mourinho's former assistant as coach

21 hrs ago | 1105 Views

July Moyo in $3.5 million scandal

21 hrs ago | 1955 Views

Moti Group bullish on Zimbabwe prospects

21 hrs ago | 291 Views

Turkish Airlines plan to introduce flights into Zimbabwean destinations

21 hrs ago | 423 Views

US$20m externalised in Zimbabwe diamond sales

21 hrs ago | 315 Views

Top govt official in messy land fight

21 hrs ago | 438 Views

Overzelous cops, Kazembe, Matanga agree to settle

22 hrs ago | 1093 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days