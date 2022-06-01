Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Shortage of condoms hit artisanal miners

by Tarisai Mudahondo
2 hrs ago | Views
Unregistered artisanal miners in Gokwe north district have been hit by an acute shortage of condoms.


Artisinal miners in Zenda, Kadonde and Mutukani areas now having risky sex due to scarcity of condoms, the area is known for high rate of prostitution henceforth resulting in high rate sexually transmitted infections.

Commercial sex workers who spoke to this publication had this to say.

"We are in a very difficult situations here because we are not  supplied with condoms which is our tool for our job.We are forced to have unprotected sex in most cases because of lack of condoms, said one sex worker only identified as Magumbo."

"We are caught between a hard rock and a hard surface.Those who can afford to get condoms will sell them at $1 each or $2 depending on demand.So we can not afford to lose money because of condoms," said Anopa. 

Another sex worker said, "Business was at a low during the rainy season now it is starting to flourish,so how can we let our customers go because of condoms?.

Contacted for comment National Aids council (NAC) spokesperson Chiwara said they do not supply condoms to these areas and that they do not have condoms in stock at the moment.

Source - Tarisai Mudahondo

Comments


Must Read

Massive looting exposed at CIO

3 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Harare being run by two mayors

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Kapini offloaded by Sekhukhune United

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Burna Boy refused Zanu-PF offers of money to wear scarf

3 hrs ago | 801 Views

Zapu chairperson Mbayiwa collapses, dies

3 hrs ago | 503 Views

Chaos Rocks Roman Catholic Over Vicar General Post

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mohadi rallies Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Sex is a demon, says Biti

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa to be ousted as Zanu-PF leader?

3 hrs ago | 665 Views

Mnangagwa calls miners to order

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe's currency dilemma exacerbating matters

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa 'ignores' High Court ruling

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

ZACC probes LSU

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bread in short supply as bakeries demand US$

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Students in Matebeleland struggle to pass exams

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

How to teach teens to pray

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabweans resort to bikes amid soaring fuel prices

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Growing number of Zimbabwe couples opt for child adoption

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Police operation targets buses

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani completion to spur rural industrialisation

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Free Zupco transport for traditional leaders

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Graves to make way for residential stands

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Pomona Project: All thunder, lightning flashes, no strike!

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

'Full dollarisation of Zimbabwe economy will never happen'

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwean-born mayor Chikoto feted in UK

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Obert Mpofu guided by the Joshua Nkomo ethos on Gukurahundi

9 hrs ago | 916 Views

Charamba speaks on plot to oust Mnangagwa reports

12 hrs ago | 4998 Views

'July Moyo plots to topple Mnangagwa' Temba Mliswa

13 hrs ago | 6070 Views

Troubles mount for Jacob Mudenda

13 hrs ago | 5211 Views

Grain middlemen and speculators fight GMAZ

14 hrs ago | 723 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days