Gwanda woman wins 2 cars at OK Grand Challenge

by Staff reporter
14 mins ago | Views
A 32-year-old Gwanda woman yesterday rode her luck after she won two cars at the OK Grand Challenge Jackpot Promotion final event that saw winners walking away with 47 vehicles and other prizes at Borrowdale Racecourse in Harare.

Portia Dube, a married mother of two, secured two Nissan NP200 vehicles which were sponsored by two of OK Zimbabwe Limited's partners for the event, Arenel and CABS. In an interview with The Sunday Mail, the ecstatic Dube said she was confident of winning as she had travelled all the way from Gwanda to attend the draw.

"I am so elated at having won these two cars. Last year, I won five times from weekly draws. This year, I have been buying at OK shops almost every day. I was targeting products that were on promotion and my hopes were high this year considering the number of entries I made. That is why I travelled all the way from Gwanda," she said.

In his keynote remarks at the event, OK Zimbabwe board chairperson Mr Herbert Nkala said this year's Grand Challenge was historic due to the huge number of prizes on offer.

"The OK Grand Challenge Jackpot Promotion is a national happiness occurrence that symbolises the heart of what we stand for as OK Zimbabwe Limited. We are giving away 47 cars today, which has never happened before in the history of our promotions here in Zimbabwe and in Southern Africa at one go," he said.

"The promotion has grown bigger, better and much more exciting. The 44 cars out of 47 are coming from our supplier partners and three are coming directly from us."

He said the OK Grand Challenge horse race had been recently classified as a Grade 1 competition internationally, making it one of the biggest races on the racing calendar globally. Prosper Zambuko from Kwekwe drove away with a double-cab Ford Ranger, which was the main prize from OK Zimbabwe Ltd.

Source - The Sunday Mail
Most Popular In 7 Days