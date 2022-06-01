Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Alex Magaisa dies

by Staff Reporter
7 mins ago | Views
Former special advisor to the late Morgan Tsvangirai, Dr Alex Magaisa has reportedly died.

SAPES Trust Director Ibbo Mandaza shared the sad news on Twitter on Sunday morning.




More to follow...



Source - Byo24News
More on: #Magaisa, #Dies, #MDC

Comments


Most Popular In 7 Days