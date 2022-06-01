BREAKING: Alex Magaisa dies

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Just received the sad news that Alex Magaisa is no more; a great loss to Zimbabwe's intellectual community, to the struggle for a better and democratic Zimbabwe. — Ibbo D Mandaza (@ibbosnr) June 5, 2022

Former special advisor to the late Morgan Tsvangirai, Dr Alex Magaisa has reportedly died.SAPES Trust Director Ibbo Mandaza shared the sad news on Twitter on Sunday morning.More to follow...