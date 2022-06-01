Grace Mugabe's ex-husband dies

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Grace Mugabe's ex-husband Stanley Goreraza has died, friends said.The retired air force officer succumbed to cancer in Harare on Sunday morning."It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend, Stanley Goreraza. He passed away this morning after a long battle with cancer and stroke," a notice sent to residents of one of his rental properties said.Goreraza was married to the former first lady from 1983 to 1996 when she left him for Mugabe, for whom she worked as secretary.Goreraza and Grace had a son together, Russell, who is the former first lady's eldest child.Mugabe and Grace already had two children, Bona and Robert Jnr, when they wedded in Zvimba in 1996.When the Mugabes wedded, Goreraza was posted to China where he was a defence attache and subsequently India until he returned home quietly.Goreraza was a wing commander in the Air Force of Zimbabwe prior to his posting abroad.Russell has been running his mother's farm properties following Mugabe's death in 2019.While posted to China in 2001, Goreraza was reportedly hospitalised. Mugabe and his wife visited him.In 2006, he was honoured for his long service in the Air Force.