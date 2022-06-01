Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's VP escapes death by whisker

by Staff Reporter
The Vice President for Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Lynette Karenyi-Kore on Sunday escaped death by a flicker after a car she was travelling in hit a cow on her way from Bikita South.

The Nelson Chamisa led party posted on Twitter today:

"Our Change Champion @KarenyiKore escaped death by a flicker today on her way from Bikita South where we had a robust program in the whole constituency yesterday. The vehicle had 2 hit the beast to avoid a headon. She is however safe . Glory be unto God @nelsonchamisa @daddyhope"



