Home Affairs Minister Kazembe threatens journalist over corruption allegations

by Staff Reporter

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe has threatened legal action against Mashonaland Central freelance journalist Simbarashe Sithole who has been reportedly exposing corruption in Kazembe's constituency Mazowe West.

Kazembe has been accused of interfering with council business at Mazowe Rural District Council (MRDC) by protecting some of the suspended officials who were said to be part of his campaign team.His anger came after Sithole wrote a story Chasi throws Kazembe's faction under the bus after Chasi reported the gross corruption of stands to Minister of state for Mashonaland Central province Senator Monica Mavhunga.Above are the chats sent to Simba Sithole by Kazembe Kazembe.