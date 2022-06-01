News / National
LISTEN: Journalist Simbarashe Sithole's life in danger
2 hrs ago | Views
Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe has reportedly sent ZANU PF youths led by Shamva based one Chief Saunyama to threaten and assault Freelance journalist Simbarashe Sithole.
Sithole is a journalist based in Mashonaland Central province where Kazembe is chairman for ZANU PF.
He has been exposing corruption by Kazembe and yesterday it is alleged that Kazembe told his camp to deal with Sithole in all ways they can.
Saunyama took the whole night calling and threatening to deal with the journalist.
"Hello Cde do you know me my name is Chief Saunyama we are not happy with your attacks on cde Kazembe if you give us problems we are coming there to assault you, Chief Saunyama said.
"I am going to assault you and right now l am coming for you, you always post unnecessary stories I want to first assault you then deal with you in social media," he fumed.
Sithole is a journalist based in Mashonaland Central province where Kazembe is chairman for ZANU PF.
He has been exposing corruption by Kazembe and yesterday it is alleged that Kazembe told his camp to deal with Sithole in all ways they can.
Saunyama took the whole night calling and threatening to deal with the journalist.
"Hello Cde do you know me my name is Chief Saunyama we are not happy with your attacks on cde Kazembe if you give us problems we are coming there to assault you, Chief Saunyama said.
"I am going to assault you and right now l am coming for you, you always post unnecessary stories I want to first assault you then deal with you in social media," he fumed.
Source - Byo24News
Comments
Must Read
Most Popular In 7 Days
- LISTEN: 200 000 Zimbabweans in South Africa are living on borrowed time 01 Jun 2022 at 21:23hrs | 56242
- Zimbabwe army fed up with Mnangagwa, claims Chamisa 01 Jun 2022 at 06:40hrs | 13523
- Zimbabwe police probe sale of human toes 01 Jun 2022 at 06:34hrs | 13213
- 'Mnangagwa to name General PV Sibanda as deputy president'? 03 Jun 2022 at 09:04hrs | 11440
- 'Chamisa, Mnangagwa will both lose 2023 elections' 31 May 2022 at 06:35hrs | 10903