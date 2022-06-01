Latest News Editor's Choice


LISTEN: Journalist Simbarashe Sithole's life in danger

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe has reportedly sent ZANU PF youths led by Shamva based one Chief Saunyama to threaten and assault Freelance journalist  Simbarashe Sithole.

Sithole is a journalist based in Mashonaland Central province where Kazembe is chairman for ZANU PF.

He has been exposing corruption by Kazembe and yesterday it is alleged that Kazembe told his camp to deal with Sithole in all ways they can.

Saunyama took the whole night calling and threatening to deal with the journalist.

"Hello Cde do you know me my name is Chief Saunyama we are not happy with your attacks on cde  Kazembe if you give us problems we are coming there to assault you, Chief Saunyama said.

"I am going to assault you and right now l am coming for you, you always post unnecessary stories I want to first assault you then deal with you in social media," he fumed.

Byo24News · Journalist Simbarashe Sithole's Life In Danger
Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) chairperson George Gwarada blasted the plot labelling Kazembe a criminal.
"That's the problem when criminals take over government business. Instead of making a statement or responding to the allegations, they believe in beating up reporters doing their work. KuChiShona tinoti "kuvhunduka chati kwatara hunge une katurike".
This kind of behaviour is normal amongst Zanu PF members. They believe in shamhu ine munyu," Gwarada said.

However, Kazembe is not new to violence in the last Parliamentary elections he sent thugs to burn his rival Tafadzwa Musarara's truck carrying flour to the electorate.

Source - Byo24News

