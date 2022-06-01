Murder cases on the increase

News / National

by Staff Reporter

OVER 10 murder cases have been recorded countrywide during the past seven days as the cases continue to surge.The latest case is the discovery of a body of a male adult found dead at Fly over along Seke road near the Central Business District in Harare this Sunday morning.The body had deep cuts and bruises on the forehead. There was a brick next to the body with those who were at the scene believing that the deceased was an employee of a local tobacco company in Harare.The ZRP Pfupajena station in Chegutu is also investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which an unknown man died whilst admitted at Chegutu District Hospital after he was seen with cuts and bruises on his body on the 4th of this month at Chegutu Shopping Centre.Investigations are also being made in relation to the death of Trymore Mpofu who was axed on the head by the suspect John Kufa after accusing him of engaging in an extramarital affair with Trymore Mpofu's sister-in-law.Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the discovery of a body at Fly over along Seke road this Sunday saying the cases are on the increase."Yes, the body of a male adult was found by two people who were passing by. There was blood on the shirt of the deceased so as Police we are carrying investigations," said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.Last week the nation was left in shock after the body of a 15-year-old boy was found stashed in a cooler box in Southlea Park Harare with his hands cut into pieces.