EXCLUSIVE: Shocking audio exposes deep ZANU PF factionalism

by Mandla Ndlovu

In a shocking and bizarre plot twist in the ZANU PF internal political dynamics ahead of central committee elections, a ZANU PF official from Matebeleland North unwittingly admitted to leading a faction in the province.Former MDC senator and Jonathan Moyo ally Believe Gaule who now calls himself "Dinyane" after the infamous Tsholotsho declaration, claimed that he was leading a faction in Matebeleland North province which is plotting a vote of no confidence against the leadership elected in December 2021.In a leaked audio Believe Gaule could be heard using the practice known as name dropping which was banned and barred by the ZANU PF national leadership.Gaule claimed that he has the support of Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda , Minister Sithembiso Nyoni , war veterans leadership among others.Gaule dropped the names of these senior politburo members while instructing a journalist to write an article tarnishing ZANU PF National Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu.He made it clear that he was leading a faction in Matebeleland North and claimed that his faction had newly elected National Youth league secretary for security and all women who were elected from Matebeleland North in the women's league.Gaule further went on to claim that there was more information which he would give the journalist so that he writes a story which came out on Sunday 5 June 2022 in the Standard Newspaper. The article alleged that retired Vice President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga was leading a faction in ZANU PF and that Obert Mpofu belonged to the Chiwenga faction while also alleging that Believe Gaule belonged to the President Emmerson Mnangagwa faction.A senior provincial executive member who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonimity said, "Gaule is courting disciplinary action and possible expulsion from the party as these are serious offenses against the party leadership and the constitution."He brought the party into disrepute by asking a journalist to write an article which defames the party. As you heard him in the audio he is heard being divisive and instructing a journalist to write an article which divides the party in Matebeleland North."The spirit and letter of the voice recording is that of destroying the party and not uniting the party as demanded by the constitution and the President and First Secretary of the party. Vice President Chiwenga and President ED Mnangagwa have called for unity and upright leadership in the party, Believe Gaule has gone and exhibited the opposite of what the leadership has called for."Gaule lacks probity, integrity, discipline and the spirit of oneness which guided the revolutionary comrades as they waged the Chimurenga against colonial rule. He has brought Matebeleland North into disrepute, has equally brought Jacob Mudenda and Sithembiso Nyoni into disrepute by claiming that they belong to his faction. The party should move swiftly to set an example and restore discipline in Matebeleland North."Listen to the audio below: