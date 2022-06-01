Latest News Editor's Choice


Major General (Retd) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi dies

by Staff Reporter
The Zimbabwe National Army has announced the death of Major General (Retd) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi.

He was 61.

In a statement, ZNA Commander, Lieutenant General David Sigauke said Major General Nyathi died on Sunday morning, 5 June 2022 at the ZNA 2 Referral Hospital in Harare.

"The late Major General (Retd) Nyathi was born on 12 September 1960 in Mapate Village in Gwanda District, Matabeleland South Province. He did his primary education at Mapate Primary School from 1966 to 1972. He then proceeded for his secondary education at Manama Secondary School from 1973 to 1976 in Gwanda District," said Lt. Gen Sigauke.

Major General Nyathi joined the Liberation Struggle under the Zimbabwe African People's Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) after crossing the border into Zambia via Botswana on 27 January 1977.

The late freedom fighter received military training at Chakwenga Guerrilla Training Camp One (CGT1) in Zambia that same year. He later on proceeded to the then Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) for further military training in January 1978.

"At Independence, the late Major General Nyathi was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army on 01 June 1981. He rose through the ranks to Major General in 2020 the rank he retired with from the ZNA that same year," said Major General Sigauke.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Mourners are gathered at Number 6, 215′ Avenue, Mabelreign in Harare.



