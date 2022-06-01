Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kazembe's 'hitman' in trouble

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Isheunesu "Chief Saunyama" Dzimbiti
Freelance journalist  Simbarashe Sithole  has filed a police report against Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe's loyalist Isheunesu "Chief Saunyama" Dzimbiti who was  reportedly  sent to threaten the scribe on his mobile phone.


Sithole filed the report at Mvurwi  police  under Rrb number 5065962.

The seemingly drunk Chief Saunyama  spent the whole night of Sunday harrasing the journalist  over corruption stories unearthed by Sithole in Kazembe's camp.

The alleged thug has been losing all the positions which he contested in the youth wing due to his violent tendences and alligance to Kazembe. 

Zimbabwe Union for Journalist  (ZUJ) strongly condemned the harrassment on Sithole.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #ZUJ, #Kazembe, #Zanu-PF

