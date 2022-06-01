Kazembe's 'hitman' in trouble

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Freelance journalist Simbarashe Sithole has filed a police report against Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe's loyalist Isheunesu "Chief Saunyama" Dzimbiti who was reportedly sent to threaten the scribe on his mobile phone.

Sithole filed the report at Mvurwi police under Rrb number 5065962.The seemingly drunk Chief Saunyama spent the whole night of Sunday harrasing the journalist over corruption stories unearthed by Sithole in Kazembe's camp.The alleged thug has been losing all the positions which he contested in the youth wing due to his violent tendences and alligance to Kazembe.Zimbabwe Union for Journalist (ZUJ) strongly condemned the harrassment on Sithole.