Govt approves US$90 incentive on early grain delivery

by Staff Reporter
36 mins ago | Views
THE government has granted the Grain Marketing Board the greenlight to pay farmers an early delivery incentive of US$90 over and above the ZWL$75 000 per every tonne delivered.

In its quest to boost food security and improve agricultural production, the government has announced an intensive 2022 to 2023 agriculture programme.

This came out during a post cabinet media briefing by Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Honourable Jenfan Muswere in Harare this Tuesday.

"The nation is also informed that Cabinet has approved a review of the price of maize to ensure farmers viability. The current maize price to ZWL$75 000 per metric tonne plus a fixed early delivery incentive of US$90 per metric tonne," he said.

"The early delivery incentive, which will be extended to other crops such as traditional grains, sunflower and soyabean, is payable to 31 July 2022, and applies to all deliveries made since the commencement of the marketing season."

Cabinet also noted the benefits of ratifying the just ended Elephant Summit held in Hwange.

"The public will recall that the government announced the hosting of the Conference. The cabinet is pleased to inform the nation that the Hwange Declaration on the Conservation of the African Conference was agreed on and released by the four participating countries, with a communiqué having been issued at the end of the Conference on May 26. Going forward, efforts will be made for all African countries, including those who did not participate, to adopt the Declaration.

"The main highlights of the Conference deliberations were that there was consensus that the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) should acknowledge the conservation efforts of Southern African States and reward them by allowing the disposal of ivory stockpiles."

Against a wave of soaring inflation and increased calls for full dollarisation of the economy, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube highlighted the dangers of such a move.

Cabinet also noted with satisfaction infrastructure development and water provision for Binga in line with the Second Republic's development war cry of leaving no one and no place behind.

Source - ZBC NEWS

