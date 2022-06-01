Matanga challenges UN-bound cops

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has urged officers who are leaving for South Sudan on peacekeeping duties to remain disciplined and desist from behaviour that might bring the name of the country into disrepute.The 14 officers, 10 men and four women, set to be deployed to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan (UNAMISS).Addressing the officers in Harare yesterday, Comm-Gen Matanga said they should continue flying the country's flag high during their tour of duty."I am gratified to join you on this important occasion as we bid farewell to a contingent of police officers departing to South Sudan for peacekeeping duties. Indeed, as you embark on this journey, we continue to take pride in the fact that you are adding another mark to the Zimbabwe Republic Police's distinguished history in various United Nations, African Union and SADC peacekeeping assignments."I am pleased to send off a contingent of 14 police officers, comprising 10 males and four females, set to be deployed to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan (UNAMISS)."Some of you may recall that the contingent before us had a short stint in Darfur but the mission was closed in order to pave way for a new peacekeeping mission with a different the mandate United Nations Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS)," he said.He expressed gratitude to the United Nations for considering the circumstances that affected this contingent and affording another opportunity to serve under its banner in South Sudan."As you partake in another mission, it is important for you to remember that your colleagues, who served in other UN missions across the world, left a legacy of exceptional performance."Therefore, bear in mind that we are once again sending you to be representatives of the organisation and indeed of our beloved nation, Zimbabwe."I call upon each and every one of you to remain disciplined and desist from all forms of behaviour that might bring the ZRP and our country into disrepute."When your mission ended abruptly in Darfur, the temptation was high to speak ill of the United Nations, the organisation and the country, but you chose otherwise. The fact that you remained composed and patient allowing God's time to reveal its purpose, impressive level of discipline."Always bear in mind that the main reason we are sending you to a foreign land far away from your families is to ensure peace and security in that mission," Comm-Gen Matanga said.He said the people of South Sudan will put their trust in them to keep the peace as they endeavour to rebuild their nation."Take pride at all times that your selfless contribution to peace will find its place not only in world history, but also in the hearts of generations to come."Furthermore, your distinction of service during your time in South Sudan will be added to the indelible script of the Zimbabwe Republic Police officers that have earned various awards as well as occupying top leadership positions in missions across several peacekeeping the globe. Above all, I am optimistic that you shall exhibit trailblazing performance during your mission in South Sudan," he said.Comm-Gen Matanga said the officers should not also forget their families back home and should always take time to communicate with them and whenever possible pay them a visit.The event was attended by Deputy-Commissioner-Generals Stephen Mutamba, Learn Ncube, Lorraine Chipato and Mind Elliot Ngirandi, among other senior officers.