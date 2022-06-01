Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe gold output jumps 86,3%

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S total gold output for the first five months of the year spiked by 86,3 percent to 13,171,58kg compared to 7,068,85kg in the corresponding period in 2021, official data show.

According to production figures availed by Fidelity Printers and Refiners, the country's sole gold buyer, last month's gold output by both small-scale and large-scale miners was up by 79,5 percent to 2,994,75kg compared to 1,668,01kg in May 2021.

Gold is one of Zimbabwe's major foreign currency earners.

In October 2019, the Government launched the US$12 billion mining industry roadmap from which the gold sub-sector is expected to contribute US$4 billion.

This is on account of various programmes that include new investments in the gold sector, rehabilitation and expansion of old mines as well as incentive schemes the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has come up with to support the small-scale mining industry.

In recent years, small-scale miners have become the largest contributors of the yellow metal to FPR contributing at least 60 percent of the gold.

Speaking by telephone yesterday, ZMF national secretary for women affairs Ms Jescah Mazivazvose called on the need for improved capacitation of artisanal and small-scale miners saying players in the sector have the potential to produce even better but were being hamstrung by limited access to sophisticated mining equipment.

"We have the capacity to contribute even better than what we are doing at the moment. The major limiting factors are largely to do with lack of sophisticated equipment and mining claims.

"We keep our fingers crossed that the Government will allocate more mining claims to the small-scale mining industry from the EPOs (Exclusive Prospecting Orders) that are currently available," she said.

As part of efforts to empower prospective and productive miners in the country, the Government through the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development was implementing the use-it or lose it policy.

Under phase 1 of the programme to repossess idle mining claims, the Government targets to repossess 213 concessions but the initiative was being bogged down by some mining title holders who have approached the courts to interdict the process.

In 2021, over 80 mining claims out of the 213 identified idle mining titles were repossessed.

Through the Mines and Minerals Act, the Government is empowered to repossess unused mining titles and reissue them to investors capable of developing them productively.

Ms Mazivazvose said players in the small-scale mining industry have been able to ramp up production despite the challenges they were facing due to capacity-building workshops ZMF has been rolling out to its members across the country.

"We have been able to maintain our gold deliveries above that by large-scale producers largely because of the capacity building workshops that have been offered by ZMF on how to run and manage a mine.

"We are also appealing to the Government to continue supporting our activities by coming up with facilities such as the loan fund where small-scale miners are able to borrow at concessionary rates to finance their operations," she said.

"Another contributory factor as to why small-scale miners have managed to sustain output above that by our large scale counterparts is because of the 100 percent forex retention being given to the small-scale miners by Fidelity Printers upon delivering the gold," said Ms Mazivazvose.

ZMF president Ms Henrietta Rushwaya is on record saying they were reciprocating the gesture by FPR by ramping up production of the yellow metal.

Bulawayo-based economic commentator Ms Sharon Mpofu said goo0d and sound policies within the mining sector would see the country achieving the set targets over a specific period of time.

"As long as the Government continues to enunciate investor-friendly policies, it won't be surprising to see Zimbabwe surpassing the US$12 billion mining economy by next year.

"What is critical in the meantime is to cling onto the policies that foster investment and improved productivity.

"For example, in the small-scale mining sector, FPR is paying 100 percent forex retention for the deliveries, such a gesture encourages the players in the sector to continue delivering to the country's exclusive gold buyer and thus partially curbing the appetite to smuggle the mineral out of the country," she said.

"What is therefore critical for FPR to ensure that smuggling of gold is eliminated is to make sure that the miners are paid in time because in the past we have read or heard complaints about delays of up to two weeks to pay by FPR after the deliveries have been made."

Zimbabwe had in the past been losing a lot of gold through smuggling largely to South Africa and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates but more miners are now selling their gold to FPR.

Government and players in the mining sector are upbeat that Zimbabwe will achieve the US$12 billion milestone by next year with a target for this year being set at US$8 billion.

 President Mnangagwa announced at the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe annual conference in Victoria Falls last week that the value of mineral output in the country was at US$6 billion from US$5,2 billion in 2021.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zimbabwe, #Jump, #Gold

Comments


Must Read

'There is no reason for bread shortage' Musarara

13 mins ago | 38 Views

Obert Mpofu under siege

25 mins ago | 173 Views

Zanu-PF closing opposition's political space, says ZPP

1 hr ago | 229 Views

CIO besiege operative's house, seize vehicle

1 hr ago | 634 Views

Zimbabwe still free from monkeypox, says govt

1 hr ago | 43 Views

'51% Zimbabweans still trust Mnangagwa'

1 hr ago | 319 Views

Mnangagwa needs correct advice from his team

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Ex-Dembare star Mushunje dies

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Call for another voter registration blitz

1 hr ago | 129 Views

MPs wants govt to reduce exam fees

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Mines official sucked in gold mine wrangle

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Educators in Zimbabwe mull week-long strike

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Major-General Nyathi

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

HIV transmission ruling today

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

'Teachers' salary can only buy 20 loaves of bread'

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

1 748% hike in hospital fees

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Fuel price goes up again

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Bosso targets Bulawayo City captain

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zera announces jump in fuel prices

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Matanga challenges UN-bound cops

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Potraz launches traffic monitoring system

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Currency Crimes: Four banks to face the music

3 hrs ago | 840 Views

Over 960 teachers to benefit from ProFuturo Teacher Development Programme

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Monetary policy inconsistency sinking economy

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Food insecurity now a perennial threat

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Why Zimbabwe's de-dollarization route flopped

3 hrs ago | 665 Views

Farewell my brother, Dr Alex Magaisa

10 hrs ago | 975 Views

Harare dealer in court for claiming involvement in human toe trafficking

10 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Harare, Bulawayo top sand poaching stats - EMA

11 hrs ago | 252 Views

Free ambulance service, medication for pregnant women

11 hrs ago | 398 Views

Govt approves US$90 incentive on early grain delivery

11 hrs ago | 435 Views

Kazembe's 'hitman' in trouble

13 hrs ago | 2177 Views

Major General (Retd) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi dies

17 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Govt to continue with partial dollarisation

17 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Zimbabwe a safe haven for wanted genocidists

23 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Chiwenga settles down, marries army Colonel

24 hrs ago | 9371 Views

Zimbabwe to pay 100% of international hunting revenue to campfire communities

24 hrs ago | 1225 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days