Zera announces jump in fuel prices

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has announced a latest jump in fuel prices effective Tuesday, 7 June 2022.In a public notice issued yesterday, the energy regulator pegged the new price for diesel 50 in local currency at $550,59 per litre up from $499,56 while that of petrol (E15) rose to $539,56 from $481,02.The foreign currency price for diesel 50 has similarly increased to US$1,76 from US$1,74 with petrol (E15) being pegged at US$1,73 from US$1,68.The previous fuel price review was announced on 20 May after an earlier review on 6 May.The continued fuel price increase has been linked to global supply chain disruptions occasioned by the on-going political unrest between Russia and Ukraine."The public and operators are advised that the blending ration is now at E15," said Zera."Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided by the fuel price regulation."