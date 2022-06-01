Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso targets Bulawayo City captain

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City centre-back Vincent Moyo is a prime target for rivals Highlanders and Chicken Inn, who are both targeting him in the transfer window set to open on July 1.

The second transfer window will run up to July 31.

Moyo, an ex-Bosso player, has produced some stellar performances for the seemingly resurgent City, who moved from the bottom of the league table to within two points of the "safe" zone.

With centre-back Andrew Tandi in the treatment room, Bosso will be eager to reunite with Moyo to partner Peter Muduhwa and Andrew Mbeba in the heart of their defence.

The Gamecocks also want Moyo to provide cover for veteran Moses Jackson, Itai Mabunu, Neilson Ketala and Guide Goddard.

While sources from both clubs confirmed their desire to sign Moyo, City media officer Thandiwe Moyo said they were yet to get official inquiries on the availability of their red-hot captain.

"At this moment, we are yet to get an official inquiry on the availability of the player.

However, if we do happen to get communication, we will deal with it accordingly.

Vincent Moyo is one of our key players, he is our captain who recently scored when we played against Dynamos.

He has helped us score from all angles," she said.

Chicken Inn top the league table with 35 points from 17 games going into the mid-season break, while Bosso are in 10th on 20 points.

Two of their PSL games against FC Platinum and Dynamos were abandoned due to crowd trouble.

FC Platinum and Bosso were deadlocked 1-1 at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane.

Bosso were leading Dynamos 1-0 at Barbourfields Stadium when DeMbare fans prevented the match from continuing by invading the pitch and vandalised the goal, ripping out the nets and prevented Bulawayo City Council workers from replacing them.

Source - The Chronicle
