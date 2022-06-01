Mnangagwa mourns Major-General Nyathi

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has mourned the death of retired Major-General Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi, who died on Sunday at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks Referral Hospital in Harare.In a statement yesterday, Mnangagwa described Nyathi's death as a blow to the nation."It was with a deep sense of shock and sorrow that I learnt today about the passing on of yet another gallant son of the soil and freedom fighter, Major General (Rtd) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi at the Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks Referral Hospital in Harare on Sunday morning," he said. "Major-General Nyathi's demise weighs heavily on our nation as it has come when we have barely recovered from the pain and loss of national hero, Major-General (Rtd) Godfrey Chanakira whom we laid to rest last week at the National Heroes Acre."Mnangagwa said Nyathi was a committed revolutionary cadre who joined the liberation struggle in his late teens for the nation's freedom and independence."He survived the horrendous bombings of Freedom Camp and Mulungushi camp, both on the outskirts of Lusaka in Zambia by the racist Rhodesian soldiers."Burial arrangements are yet to be made public.