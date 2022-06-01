Latest News Editor's Choice


Mines official sucked in gold mine wrangle

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A SENIOR Mashonaland East Mines and Mining Development ministry official has been sucked into a gold claim ownership wrangle after he allegedly accepted an application of conversion of a disputed claim.

Milmath Security (Pvt) Limited is accusing acting provincial mines director Tendai Kashiri of involvement in the illegal conversion of the gold claim in Makaha area in Mudzi.

In a letter dated May 25, through their lawyer Blessing Zihanzu, Milmath Security (Pvt) Limited demanded answers from Kashiri on his role in the alleged scandal.

"On April 28, Mr Zihanzu came to your offices requesting to inspect the record to have an appreciation of what is contained in the records. You furnished our counsel with copies of cards as proof of the alleged conversion. One of the cards you showed him revealed that Radnor 58 was forfeited on April 10, 2013," the letter, which was copied to Mutoko Police and provincial police offices, read in part.

"Our mine surveyor, Aaron Pazvakavambwa also visited your offices on April 29, 2022 in the company of Zihanzu for the purpose of inspecting the records as well.

"A perusal of the record revealed that the map and co-ordinates submitted by Prosper Machekera, in compliance with section 45(2) of the Mines and Minerals Act (Chapter 21:05), he converted Radnor 51 (29824MB) and not Radnor 58.  They are within Radnor 51 (29824MB) as clearly indicated by the map," the letter added.

Milmath is embroiled in a gold claim wrangle with Machekera over Radnor 58.

The company accused Kashiri of accepting the application of conversion despite the matter still being before the courts and the same ministry.

"Our client was surprised to discover that the said application was made when there was a pending case at the High Court involving Prosper Machekera, Milmath Security (Private) Limited and your office. It was mostly surprised by the fact that you allowed the processing of the said application knowing fully that there is a dispute regarding that particular block. It is, therefore, our client's view that the actions of Prosper Machekera and yourself point to a criminal offence (which) must be explained.

"As a result of the above circumstances, our client instructed us to demand, as we hereby do, that you provide us with reasons on why an application for conversion of Radnor 58 (registration number 29825MB) was made in 2020, yet you indicated to us that the same block was converted in 2007. It is important that we understand why payment for the conversion was accepted by your office when conversion was already done as you indicated," the laywers added.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
