Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MPs wants govt to reduce exam fees

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MEMBERS of Parliament (MPs) in the National Assembly yesterday pleaded with government to reduce the 2022 Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) examination fees announced last week, saying they were beyond the reach of many.

The issue was raised as a matter of national interest by Chiwundura MP Livingstone Chimina (Zanu-PF).

This followed a recent statement by Zimsec announcing examination fees pegged in US dollars.

Zimsec said Grade 6 pupils would pay an examination fee of US$11 per term, Grade 7 learners US$22 termly while Ordinary and Advanced Level students would fork out US$24 and US$48 per subject, respectively.

Government, however, said it would contribute a 55% subsidy for government, local authority and non-profit mission school students, while those at private schools would  pay the full fees. The examination fee is paid using local currency at the interbank rate between July 22 and July 29 only.

This means in US dollar terms parents at subsidised schools will pay US$5 for Grade 6 per term, US$10 for Grade 7 per term, US$11 per O‘ Level subject and US$22 per A‘ Level subject.

"The examination fees announced by Zimsec are against the students from poor backgrounds because they will not be able to afford the fees due to economic hardships. The Constitution provides for basic education," Chimina said.

"The fees were pegged in foreign currency while the citizens' earnings are not pegged in foreign currency, but in local currency. It is my view that examination fees must be charged in local currency and must be reviewed downwards," he said.

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda said: "The issue has been overtaken by the petition we have received and the committee is looking into the matter.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #MPs, #Exam, #Fees

Comments


Must Read

'There is no reason for bread shortage' Musarara

14 mins ago | 40 Views

Obert Mpofu under siege

25 mins ago | 175 Views

Zanu-PF closing opposition's political space, says ZPP

1 hr ago | 230 Views

CIO besiege operative's house, seize vehicle

1 hr ago | 634 Views

Zimbabwe still free from monkeypox, says govt

1 hr ago | 43 Views

'51% Zimbabweans still trust Mnangagwa'

1 hr ago | 320 Views

Mnangagwa needs correct advice from his team

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Ex-Dembare star Mushunje dies

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Call for another voter registration blitz

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Mines official sucked in gold mine wrangle

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Educators in Zimbabwe mull week-long strike

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Major-General Nyathi

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

HIV transmission ruling today

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

'Teachers' salary can only buy 20 loaves of bread'

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

1 748% hike in hospital fees

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Fuel price goes up again

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Bosso targets Bulawayo City captain

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zera announces jump in fuel prices

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe gold output jumps 86,3%

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Matanga challenges UN-bound cops

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Potraz launches traffic monitoring system

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Currency Crimes: Four banks to face the music

3 hrs ago | 840 Views

Over 960 teachers to benefit from ProFuturo Teacher Development Programme

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Monetary policy inconsistency sinking economy

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Food insecurity now a perennial threat

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Why Zimbabwe's de-dollarization route flopped

3 hrs ago | 665 Views

Farewell my brother, Dr Alex Magaisa

10 hrs ago | 975 Views

Harare dealer in court for claiming involvement in human toe trafficking

10 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Harare, Bulawayo top sand poaching stats - EMA

11 hrs ago | 252 Views

Free ambulance service, medication for pregnant women

11 hrs ago | 398 Views

Govt approves US$90 incentive on early grain delivery

11 hrs ago | 435 Views

Kazembe's 'hitman' in trouble

13 hrs ago | 2178 Views

Major General (Retd) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi dies

17 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Govt to continue with partial dollarisation

17 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Zimbabwe a safe haven for wanted genocidists

23 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Chiwenga settles down, marries army Colonel

24 hrs ago | 9371 Views

Zimbabwe to pay 100% of international hunting revenue to campfire communities

24 hrs ago | 1225 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days