6 Zimbabweans arrested for abducting Indian man in South Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu

Six Zimbabweans have been arrested for kidnapping an Indian man Mannan Abdul in Pretoria An operation conducted by the SAPS rescued the man from his abductors.According to South African media, the man Mannan Abdul (35) who was kidnapped from his business in Hercules Pretoria has been rescued by the police. The victim has been reunited by his family.The police arrested one Pakistan national and six Zimbabweans. Two firearms seized.