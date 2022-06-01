Jonathan Moyo praises Obert Mpofu...slams Coltart

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Arguably, the most impactful GNU ministers (2009-13) were Joseph Made, agriculture; Saviour Kasukuwere, youth, indigenisation & empowerment; Obert Mpofu, mines & mining development; Welshman Ncube, industry & commerce; Tendai Biti, finance & Gorden Moyo, parastatals, PM Office!



Made designed a household based agricultural initiative which would have assured food security had it not been undermined by command agriculture; Kasukuwere introduced a revolutionary, self-financing model of indigenisation; Mpofu restored Zim's status in the KPCS for diamonds!



Although his initiative was sabotaged, Ncube recognised the strategic importance of steel and worked tirelessly to revive Zisco; Biti worked well with Gideon Gono to stabilise the economy and Moyo crafted a solid blueprint for restructuring the management of public enterprises!



My good friend Coltart is a policeman, not an educationist by any stretch of the imagination. Of course donors loved him and were happy to release funds under his watch, all good but that was not policy at all!



Professor Jonathan Moyo has praised ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu for getting Zimbabwe approved in the Kimberly Process Certification Scheme (KPSC).Moyo made the remarks in a Twitter thread where he was highlighting Ministers that had an impact during the GNU.When was asked why he ommitted David Coltart he said the former Minister of Education was a policeman and not an Educationist.Read the full thread below: