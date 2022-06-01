Harare implements Operation Murambatsvina II

News / National

There has been a resurgence of land invasions by land barons in Harare Metropolitan Province with land invasions taking place in most of our wetlands and land earmarked for development projects.



Recently land barons invaded the Monavale vlei which is one of the World acclaimed Ramsar sites. Whilst in Mbare land earmarked for the Mbare Urban Renewal Development Project (housing complexes and commercial buildings) was invaded by space barons who took advantage of the delay in the approval of building permits by the City of Harare.



The invasions across the Province are largely influenced by the false belief that land invaders will be regularised by Government under the ongoing land regularisation programme.



The office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution has therefore established a Provincial Task Force comprising of the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), the Zimbabwe Republic Police, City of Harare, Chitungwiza Municipality, Ruwa Local Board and Epworth Local Board to address the menace of land barons.



The TaskForce shall remove all illegal land invaders, demolish any illegal structures and arrest all land invaders as well as the land barons responsible for selling land illegally. It is important to note that Harare Metropolitan Province has a Zero Tolerance Policy on Corruption and Lawlessness.



