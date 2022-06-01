Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dollarization will lead to 'very nasty' events for Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FINANCE minister Mthuli Ncube has said the banking sector will be wiped out, causing a cash crisis if Zimbabwe ever fully dollarizes.

This follows growing calls for government to adopt the USD as the dominant legal tender and dump the ZWL.

Ncube said such a move will result in ‘nasty' events in the economic sector including a severe cash crisis and negative bank balances.

Responding to questions during a post cabinet briefing Ncube added that the manufacturing industry will lose its competitiveness against foreign products.

"We have embraced the US dollar but have also embraced our own currency the Zim dollar so there is no rejection of the US dollar, we are using it.

"As government we are also using it to pay and I suspect you are also using it to pay in shops, you are also charging others for goods and service.

"So, this is what will happen on day one if you adopt the US dollar as your currency, something very nasty will happen.

"You will wipe out the entire banking sector because you will have to convert the Zim dollar balances into US dollars, the banks will have a negative balance, you will have a crisis.

"You will have a cash crisis because you cannot print US dollars and you have a divisibility problem so the small denomination notes will be in short supply and causing cash queues in banks," Mthuli said.

He added: "The advantages of having a domestic currency circulating along is that we have been able to manage the cash shortage situation which we have been through before.

"The economy, especially the manufacturing sector will immediately lose its competitiveness against foreign products.

"We will then have to do away with monetary policy, you cannot have a country that has no monetary policy but only has a fiscal policy, you are walking on one leg when it comes to the conduct of macroeconomic, you need both the monetary and fiscal policy, something nasty will happen if you just use the US dollar only."

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Grace Muradzikwa's son trial postponed

1 hr ago | 230 Views

150 000 arrested for border crimes

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Look out for Madlela on Amanxeba drama series

1 hr ago | 89 Views

RBZ lifts MetBank suspension

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors kicked out of Cosafa

1 hr ago | 195 Views

EcoCash tightens customer data privacy in important platform security upgrade

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Ex-Labour Minister Kagonye convicted for stealing school laptops

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Harare implements Operation Murambatsvina II

3 hrs ago | 792 Views

Ingwebu Breweries workers cry foul

4 hrs ago | 561 Views

Jonathan Moyo praises Obert Mpofu...slams Coltart

6 hrs ago | 3955 Views

6 Zimbabweans arrested for abducting Indian man in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Isn't continued belief and celebration of ZANU PF regime promises akin to madness!

8 hrs ago | 508 Views

Can Shona be added to South Africa's official languages?

8 hrs ago | 2445 Views

'There is no reason for bread shortage' Musarara

10 hrs ago | 953 Views

Obert Mpofu under siege

10 hrs ago | 4513 Views

Zanu-PF closing opposition's political space, says ZPP

11 hrs ago | 900 Views

CIO besiege operative's house, seize vehicle

11 hrs ago | 2750 Views

Zimbabwe still free from monkeypox, says govt

11 hrs ago | 133 Views

'51% Zimbabweans still trust Mnangagwa'

11 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Mnangagwa needs correct advice from his team

11 hrs ago | 603 Views

Ex-Dembare star Mushunje dies

11 hrs ago | 515 Views

Call for another voter registration blitz

11 hrs ago | 475 Views

MPs wants govt to reduce exam fees

11 hrs ago | 450 Views

Mines official sucked in gold mine wrangle

11 hrs ago | 292 Views

Educators in Zimbabwe mull week-long strike

11 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Major-General Nyathi

11 hrs ago | 383 Views

HIV transmission ruling today

11 hrs ago | 568 Views

'Teachers' salary can only buy 20 loaves of bread'

11 hrs ago | 644 Views

1 748% hike in hospital fees

11 hrs ago | 453 Views

Fuel price goes up again

11 hrs ago | 532 Views

Bosso targets Bulawayo City captain

11 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zera announces jump in fuel prices

11 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe gold output jumps 86,3%

11 hrs ago | 106 Views

Matanga challenges UN-bound cops

11 hrs ago | 151 Views

Potraz launches traffic monitoring system

11 hrs ago | 129 Views

Currency Crimes: Four banks to face the music

12 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Over 960 teachers to benefit from ProFuturo Teacher Development Programme

12 hrs ago | 521 Views

Monetary policy inconsistency sinking economy

13 hrs ago | 349 Views

Food insecurity now a perennial threat

13 hrs ago | 216 Views

Why Zimbabwe's de-dollarization route flopped

13 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Farewell my brother, Dr Alex Magaisa

20 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Harare dealer in court for claiming involvement in human toe trafficking

20 hrs ago | 2521 Views

Harare, Bulawayo top sand poaching stats - EMA

20 hrs ago | 294 Views

Free ambulance service, medication for pregnant women

20 hrs ago | 519 Views

Govt approves US$90 incentive on early grain delivery

20 hrs ago | 495 Views

Kazembe's 'hitman' in trouble

23 hrs ago | 2574 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days