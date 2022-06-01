Latest News Editor's Choice


Look out for Madlela on Amanxeba drama series

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
WHENEVER the word Madlela Skhobokhobo is mentioned, many, if not all of us think of a comic character known for funny skits and Rhumba songs.

That is set to change as the 50 du! singer is set to appear on a new drama series, Amanxeba Season 1 which premieres later today on 3Ktv (DStv channel 293).

The drama series takes one on a journey to explore patriarchal practices. It features Nompilo who is forced to get married in 7th Grade to an abusive husband, eventually posing the question, "Will she succeed in removing the chains of patriarchy?"

According to Madlela who plays the role of Ngqabutho kababa Dlamini, the character is about him showing how versatile he can be.

"I'm chuffed to be part of something I'm not accustomed to doing. A lot of people know me as a funny character owing to the different skits and songs that I make. However, the character that I play on Amanxeba is that of one who is on a mean streak, a ‘my way or the highway' kind of man. I will be married to Nosipho who is a juvenile.

"This is indicative of my versatility as a creative. For the first time, I'm playing a character who is a bully in a way. This is very different from what people are used to," said Madlela.

He said he is grateful to director John Mabuyane for making him a part of the production team for Amanxeba.

"I'm used to doing my own things, but when John approached me and pitched his idea, I was chuffed. The rest is history. I thank him for the platform to show what I can do."

Moving forward, Madlela said he is going to release a single, an album and more theatrical skits.

"In a few weeks' time, I will release a song titled AmaInternational. The song will feature Noluntu J, Blue Rose, Mjox as well as Basuthu. The idea is to grow their fan bases and brands.

"In September, people should be on the lookout for a rhumba album and some theatrical skits. We'll continue working with corporates where we'll be advertising their products and services as we always do," he said.

Source - The Chronicle
Most Popular In 7 Days